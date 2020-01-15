Super Bowl 2020: AFC, NFC Conference Championship Predictions and Vegas Odds

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Two playoff rounds are complete, and two more remain to crown the NFL's champion of the 2019 season at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Chalk has prevailed in the NFC, where the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers are set to host the second-seeded Green Bay Packers. Over in the AFC, the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will host the conference championship after the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans knocked off the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

While each game feels like it could go either way⁠—⁠the Packers are always dangerous with Aaron Rodgers under center, and the Titans have looked unstoppable with Derrick Henry on fire—oddsmakers see sizable splits between the remaining squads. Both home teams are more than a touchdown favorite to advance.

After laying out the scheduling information and latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, we'll take a closer look at each contest and predict which clubs come out on top.

Conference Championship Schedule, Odds

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5 | O/U 52), 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-7.5 | O/U 45), 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Matchup Breakdowns, Predictions

Titans at Chiefs



Tennessee has a team-of-destiny vibe after saving its season by switching quarterbacks from Marcus Mariota to Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans were just 2-4 in games Mariota started, but they've gone 9-3 since making the change.

But the Titans' success has less to do with a quarterback swap than it does a red-hot rushing attack and a defense growing stingier by the week. Henry is on a tear for the ages (588 rushing yards, four touchdowns over his last three games), and Tennessee's defense has surrendered just 25 points combined in postseason meetings with the Ravens and New England Patriots.

The Titans also know they can beat the Chiefs, since they did it in Week 10. That game, a 35-32 victory, followed a similar recipe of letting Henry loose (23 carries for 188 yards and two scores) and getting efficient passing out of Tannehill (13-of-19 for 181 yards, two scores and no picks).

Of course, Kansas City was a different team back then.

At the time, Mahomes was coming off almost a month-long absence after dislocating his right kneecap Oct. 17. Now, the Chiefs are riding a seven-game winning streak and getting MVP play from their reigning MVP again.

The 24-year-old was brilliant in the divisional-round win over the Houston Texans, going 23-of-35 for 321 yards, five touchdowns and zero picks. He also carried the ball seven times for 53 yards, as Kansas City rallied from a 24-0 hole (due largely to untimely drops) and erupted for a 51-31 win.

The Titans surely want to ride Henry again, both to maximize their biggest strength and to keep Kansas City's offense on the sideline. But our crystal ball sees Mahomes hitting on enough big plays to force Tennessee out of its comfort zone and into a shootout it isn't built to survive.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Titans 24

Packers at 49ers

The football gods always find a way to construct the most compelling matchups, don't they?

Looking at the divisional-round bracket, many might have thought the most entertaining path forward was a showdown between division rivals: either NFC West foes the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, or NFC North enemies the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

But nope, instead we're getting Aaron Rodgers, a California native who grew up a member of Niners Nation, going against his childhood team. It's also, you may remember, the team that passed him over in the 2005 draft to take Alex Smith first overall.

When asked how disappointed he was about the 49ers not selecting him, Rodgers said: "Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn't draft me."

Moving beyond the Rodgers-Niners narrative, there's quite a compelling football matchup here, too. On one side, you have an all-time great quarterback; on the other, you have arguably this season's most disruptive defense, loaded up with five first-round picks along the defensive line.

Well done, football gods. Let us never doubt your infinite wisdom.

These teams met in the regular season, and things quickly got out of hand. San Francisco orchestrated a dominant 37-8 win on its home field, sacking Rodgers five times and holding him to just 104 yards on 20-of-33 passes. But other than providing some favorable film, that matchup means nothing now.

"We know it will be different," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We know that game got away from them early and that's definitely not the team we're going to see this week. ... So I think that game really holds zero relevance to what's going to happen this Sunday."

The Packers can't afford another dud from Rodgers and Aaron Jones (13 carries for 38 yards), but given their respective track records, they shouldn't expect one. They need both on top of their games, and they must find ways to free up top receiver Davante Adams.

The Niners, meanwhile, must continue getting pressure without bringing extra help. Considering their wealth of weapons across the line—Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead—they have the personnel to do it. From there, San Francisco must get clean football from Jimmy Garoppolo and see at least one running back spring to life.

As good as Rodgers is and as motivated as he'll surely be, San Francisco is the more talented team and it has home-field advantage. That feels like the recipe for a Super Bowl berth.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Packers 24