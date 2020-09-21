49ers Rumors: Ziggy Ansah Finalizing 1-Year Contract After Bosa, Thomas Injuries

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Defensive end Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah and the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly "finalizing" an agreement on a one-year deal that is "expected to be done this week after COVID protocols," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal is worth $3 million.

Ansah made a limited impact as a reserve with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 after signing a one-year, $9 million contract last May.

The 31-year-old Ghana native recorded 18 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 11 appearances (one start). He added one tackle and no sacks in the playoffs.

"I've just been working every day," he told reporters in late November. "I've been trying to get better."

His production in Seattle represented a sharp decline from his time with the Detroit Lions, who selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He tallied 218 tackles and 48 sacks in 80 regular-season games across six years with the franchise.

Ansah's best season came in 2015 when he earned a Pro Bowl selection after racking up a career-high 14.5 sacks. He also reached double digits in sacks during the 2017 season with 12.

The BYU product's 2018 campaign with the Lions was cut short by shoulder injuries, though. It's the same issue that delayed the beginning of his tenure with the Seahawks.

He's a nice low-risk investment for the Niners given his track record across his first five seasons before the injuries started to become a factor. If he can put together a healthy rest of the 2020 campaign, he's a strong bet to emerge as a valuable edge-rusher again.

Ansah could see playing time immediately with Nick Bosa potentially tearing his ACL on Sunday, which would end his season. Solomon Thomas was also carted off with a knee injury that could also be a torn ACL, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.