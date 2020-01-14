WNBA, Players Reach Tentative Deal on New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike plays against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Women's National Basketball Players Association President Nneka Ogwumike announced Tuesday on Good Morning America that the two sides have come to terms on an eight-year collective bargaining agreement:

As part of the announcement, Engelbert said top players will see their pay tripled once the new CBA is instituted.

The previous CBA had been set to run through 2021, but the WNBPA announced in November 2018 that it would opt out of the deal at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

