Seahawks' Russell Wilson Pulled for a Random Drug Test During Exit Interview

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had his exit interview Monday delayed by one of the league's random drug tests, as Joe Fann of NBC Sports described.

The Seahawks saw their season come to an end Sunday after a 28-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Wilson had 277 passing yards and 64 rushing yards in the game, leading both teams in each category. 

Trailing 21-3 at halftime, Wilson led three second-half TD drives to cut Green Bay's lead to five, but Seattle's final drive of the game resulted in a punt. 

The performance followed another impressive showing in the Wild Card Round win over the Philadelphia Eagles in which he totaled 325 passing yards and a team-high 45 rushing yards in a 17-9 victory.

Wilson had an outstanding season overall, earning second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. He finished with 4,110 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions, adding 342 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

It was enough to earn a sixth Pro Bowl nod in eight years in the league.

NFL players are known to complain about drug testing after strong games, with Wilson's former teammate and current San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman one of the latest to do so. 

He noted Saturday on Twitter he received two drug tests after a good performance in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

