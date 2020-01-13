Jadeveon Clowney Eyes Contract with Super Bowl Contender; Open to Seahawks

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney's season did not end the way he wanted, as the free-agent-to-be committed several penalties and struggled in the Seattle Seahawks' 28-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

As he prepares for the offseason, though, Clowney has only one thing on his mind: competing for a Super Bowl.

"I just want to win," Clowney told reporters of his goal for free agency. He continued:

"I want to get that Super Bowl, by any means. That's what I'm looking for. Who's going to get me there? I'm not looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain't gonna fly. I'm not going to fight through all that just to lose 16 games and go home with my check. I hate that. That ain't what I'm doing. If I can't do that—I'm not going to no team that can't win."

Clowney, 26, recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and four forced fumbles for the Seahawks after coming over via trade from the Houston Texans in August. He missed three games because of injury and dealt with a core muscle problem for most of the second half of the season. That issue will likely require surgery.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.