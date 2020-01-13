NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Postseason Standings, Schedule Guide and Predictions

Gail Burton/Associated Press

And then there were four. The NFL's divisional round cut the number of remaining playoff teams in half, sending four more into the offseason and setting up the final two games before Super Bowl LIV.

Only the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers remain.

In terms of standings—based on seeding and record—the playoff pool is as follows:

1. San Francisco 49ers (NFC No. 1 seed, 13-3 record)

2. Green Bay Packers (NFC No. 2 seed, 13-3 record)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC No. 2 seed, 12-4 record)

4. Tennessee Titans (AFC No. 6 seed, 9-7 record)

The outlier in the standings is, of course, Tennessee. The Titans narrowly made it into the postseason and now might be its most-feared squad. This is due to the hard running of Derrick Henry, the aggressive play of the defense, some timely throws from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and relatively mistake-free football.

If we're being honest, Mike Vrabel deserves serious coach-of-the-year consideration just for making the switch from Marcus Mariota to Tannehill during the season.

What's impressive about Tennessee's run to the AFC Championship is that the Titans have largely just outplayed and outmuscled their opponents.

"They weren't doing anything spectacular out there—nothing we've never seen before," Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

While the Titans will face a tough challenge in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense—along with a vastly improved Chiefs defense—their formula can work for another week. The trick will be getting out to an early lead and then attacking Kansas City's 26th-ranked run defense directly.

Tennessee isn't likely to blow a massive multi-score lead like the Houston Texans did on Sunday. However, like the Ravens, the Titans aren't built to come from behind. If Kansas City can go up early, it will have a very good chance of ending Tennessee's Cinderella run.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Over in the NFC, the 49ers are heavy favorites for good reason. They're healthy defensively, which was apparent during their 27-10 shellacking of the Minnesota Vikings.

San Francisco beat Green Bay 37-8 the last time the two faced off. While things may not be as one-sided in the rematch, the Packers will find it difficult to change the outcome. The 49ers are built to exploit a defense like Green Bay's—good against the pass (ranked 14th), subpar against the run (23rd).

The Seattle Seahawks nearly mounted a comeback against Green Bay on Sunday, and they were leaning on running backs like Marshawn Lynch, who was retired just a few short weeks ago. Seattle rushed for 110 yards against the Packers, but 64 of that came from quarterback Russell Wilson.

Armed with backs like Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida, San Francisco shouldn't struggle to move the ball on the ground.

Playoff Schedule, Odds (from Caesars) and Predictions

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 19

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, Over/Under: KC -7.5, 52

Prediction: Kansas City 28-22

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 19

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, Over/Under: SF -7, 45

Prediction: San Francisco 33-23

Super Bowl LIV

When: 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Prediction: Kansas City over San Francisco 28-26