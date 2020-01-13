Super Bowl 2020: Predictions and Latest Odds Ahead of Conference Championships

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Seven points.

That is what bettors will have to work with in the AFC and NFC Championship Games following Sunday's thrilling divisional-round action.

According to Caesars Palace, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are both seven-point favorites at home for their impending showdowns against the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers, respectively:

A full touchdown and extra point is plenty to work with at this stage of the season, but the thought here is both home teams will prevail and cover the spread.

The Titans are one of the best stories in all of sports as a 9-7 wild-card team that switched quarterbacks throughout the season and went against conventional wisdom saying teams should throw more to reach the conference title game.

Don't be surprised when Derrick Henry runs for nearly 200 yards against a Chiefs defense that allowed 31 points to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

However, Kansas City has something Tennessee doesn't—Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes torched the Texans to the tune of 321 passing yards, five touchdown throws and zero interceptions, overcoming a 24-0 deficit in the span of one quarter. It was a brilliant performance, underscoring the fact he could be the face of the league for a decade-plus as already one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play at 24 years old.

While Henry will keep the Titans within striking distance, Mahomes is playing at too high a level to lose to Ryan Tannehill at home. Tom Brady stood in his way of a Super Bowl appearance last year, but the Titans won't this year.

As for the NFC game, it will be a matchup between San Francisco's elite defense and an all-time great in Aaron Rodgers.

The 49ers were second in yards allowed per game during the regular season and tormented teams with a pass rush featuring Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and DeForest Buckner. The trio notched four of their six sacks in the divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings and will look to pressure Rodgers from the opening possession.

The 36-year-old already learned about that pass rush the hard way when he was sacked five times in a blowout 37-8 loss in San Francisco in November.

While the version of Rodgers that was on display making key throws in crunch time of Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks likely won't let his team lose by 29 points again, he also won't be enough to top the NFC's No. 1 seed on the road.

Look for the 49ers to get ahead early with a rushing attack featuring Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida and force the Packers into a situation where they have to consistently throw the ball.

That will take chances away from breakout running back Aaron Jones and allow Bosa and Co. to focus on pressuring Rodgers.

As a result, the 49ers will play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.