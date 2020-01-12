NFL Playoff Standings 2020: Post-Divisional Round Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Coming into the 2020 NFL divisional round, there wasn't a lot of talk about upsets. The home teams—and those coming off a playoff bye—had gone 7-1 over the previous two years, and top seeds were heavy favorites. Late in the week, only the Green Bay Packers were favored by less than a touchdown, according to Caesars.

It seemed likely the home teams would go undefeated yet again, and if there was an underdog to watch, it was the Seattle Seahawks.

But then, the Tennessee Titans happened.

Things got off to an unsurprising start on Saturday, as the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers handled the Minnesota Vikings with relative ease. San Francisco's vaunted defense allowed just 147 net yards of offense, and the 49ers went on to win 27-10.

"I was joking on the sideline that, man, it doesn't even feel like we've been out there," linebacker Fred Warner said, per NFL Media's Jim Trotter.

San Francisco looked and played like the dominant team it appeared to be when healthy early in the season.

As the NFL moved onto its second game of Saturday, though, it quickly became clear that having a fighter's chance was all the Titans needed. They got up on the No. 1-seed Baltimore Ravens early and punched them in the mouth with Derrick Henry.

Baltimore's defense, built for speed and reliant on the blitz, had no answer for the 247-pound Henry, who racked up 195 yards on the ground.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson produced over 500 yards of offense by himself, but for the second week in a row, the running game and some aggressive, opportunistic defense allowed the Titans to dominate.

The Houston Texans made things interesting early against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they squandered a 24-point first-half lead. Given their struggles in pass defense—it finished the regular season ranked 29th—this wasn't a total shock.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense ripped off 51 points over the final three quarters, while the Kansas City defense held Houston to a lone second-half touchdown.

The Seahawks did make things interesting late against the Packers—again, unsurprising with Russell Wilson's penchant for late-game heroics being well-known. Seattle surged late, but the Packers were able to run out the clock with a thrilling final drive.

Still, the Titans are the Cinderella story of this tournament—one that has to be taken seriously heading into the AFC title game. As long as Tennessee continues to get steady play from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, it should be able to take advantage of Kansas City's 26th-ranked run defense.

In terms of record, the Titans are still the last-place team in these playoffs, but they have the talent and the formula to go the distance.

NFL Rankings (based on seedings and regular-season records)

1. San Francisco 49ers (NFC No. 1 seed, 13-3 record)

2. Green Bay Packers (NFC No. 2 seed, 13-3 record)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC No. 2 seed, 12-4 record)

4. Tennessee Titans (AFC No. 6 seed, 9-7 record)

The Chiefs will host Tennessee in the AFC title game next Sunday and are early 7.5-point favorites, according to Caesars. These two met back in Week 10, with the Titans taking a 35-32 home victory.

The rematch will be at 3:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS and CBS All Access.

The 49ers will host the Packers in the NFC Championship. Their Week 12 matchup wasn't as close as the Titans-Chiefs tilt. San Francisco dominated that game, winning 37-8 and putting up one of its most dominant 2019 defensive performances in the process.

Their rematch will be at 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Fox and Fox Sports Go. The 49ers are early seven-point favorites.

According to Caesars, the latest Super Bowl odds for the remaining playoff teams are as follows:

Kansas City Chiefs 69-60

San Francisco 49ers 7-5

Tennessee Titans 15-2

Green Bay Packers 17-2