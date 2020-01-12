NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule, Bracket and TV Info for Conference Championships

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After a Wild Card Weekend loaded with overtime games and tight finishes, the NFL divisional round brought a whole lot of comfortable wins.

In Saturday's action, the San Francisco 49ers demolished the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 before the Tennessee Titans handled the Baltimore Ravens 28-12. Then on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers defended home field to reach the conference championship round.

Kansas City provided some drama with a 24-point comeback over the Houston Texans, but the main story of the weekend was Tennessee's upset of Baltimore, the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Titans will travel to face the Chiefs with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake, and the 49ers will host the Packers. Green Bay advanced with a 28-23 triumph over the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Conference Championships Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Titans Set for Kansas City Showdown

Few expected Tennessee to navigate a trip to Baltimore, but an outstanding defensive effort and perfect red-zone efficiency propelled the Titans. They secured a trip to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 17 seasons.

The reward? Facing a Chiefs offense that just scored 51 points and recovered from a 24-0 hole opposite the Texans.

Tennessee won the regular-season matchup—the Chiefs' most recent loss, incidentally—so it'd be especially foolish to discount head coach Mike Vrabel's team. Still, the Titans will be underdogs.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns in that early November clash, but the Chiefs still fell 35-32. The loss seemingly marked their turning point of 2019, though; they ceded no more than 21 points in the next six games.

While the Titans are comfortable with a low-scoring battle, repeating what they've accomplished twice this season would be amazing.

Tennessee limited Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to 13 points and the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens to 12. And, perhaps more importantly, the Titans scored 27 of their 48 combined points after a takeaway or turnover on downs.

Timely offense has carried the Titans.

If the Chiefs don't provide easy scoring opportunities with foolish turnovers, the AFC Championship might not be close. That's easier said than done, considering Kansas City had a punt blocked and fumbled a punt against Houston.

Tennessee will likely require a much greater showing from Ryan Tannehill, who is just 15-of-29 for 160 yards in the playoffs. Derrick Henry, though, has rumbled for 377 rushing yards.

Every team prefers a lead, yes, but the Titans are unquestionably less-suited to stare at a deficit than Mahomes and the Chiefs.

49ers Hosting Rematch of Week 12 Blowout

In late November, the 49ers welcomed Green Bay to town and proceeded to crush the Packers 37-8. Surely the NFC Championship Game will be closer, right?

Well, if San Francisco's defense plays anywhere near the level it showed against the Vikings, maybe not. The Niners flummoxed Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense after a 79-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. Over the next seven drives, San Francisco surrendered eight yards.

Eight!

Overall, the Vikings mustered 147 yards with a 2-of-14 combined clip on third and fourth downs. That is awfully familiar to the Packers, who trudged to 40 first-half yards in the Week 12 loss. They finished with 198 yards and a 2-of-18 money-down mark.

Green Bay's propensity for cold streaks on offense is a major concern heading into the NFC title game.

Even on Sunday against Seattle, the Packers held a 28-10 advantage before the Seahawks clawed their way back. As the defense surrendered two touchdowns, Aaron Rodgers and Co. gained only 31 yards and didn't score on two ensuing drives.

The Packers survived the late charge with two crucial third-down conversions and deserve credit for that. Still, the trend is problematic with a defense of San Francisco's caliber up next.

For an upset to happen, Green Bay may need a near-repeat of Sunday's stellar 9-of-14 showing on third down.

