Texans' J.J. Watt on Blowing 24-Point Lead vs. Chiefs: 'It All Fell Apart'

"It all fell apart."

You can say that again, J.J. Watt.

That's what the Houston Texans defensive end said when asked about Sunday's 51-31 playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Watt's Texans appeared to be in complete control when they jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first half, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came storming back for a straightforward win.

It all happened so fast for the Texans.

They were up 24 in the second quarter, but Mahomes threw four touchdowns in the final 10 minutes before halftime to somehow give his team the lead heading into intermission. From there, Damien Williams scored twice on the ground in the third quarter for a Kansas City team that never looked back.

While the inability to stop Mahomes told the story, there were also some questionable decisions from Texans head coach Bill O'Brien that helped set up the comeback.

He chose to kick a field goal instead of going for a 4th-and-1 with a 21-0 lead and also ran an unsuccessful fake punt deep inside his own territory with a 17-point lead. Kansas City parlayed the missed fake punt into a quick touchdown on the other side and steamrolled the visitors the rest of the way.

While Watt and the Texans will be left wondering what happened all offseason, the Chiefs now turn their attention toward an AFC Championship Game matchup against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.