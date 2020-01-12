Broncos Fire OC Rich Scangarello After 1 Season with Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp session Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on Sunday, the team announced.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio addressed the move in a statement:

"After a lot of consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change at offensive coordinator ultimately would be best for our team. We need to do everything we can to get better—in all areas—as we start working toward next year.

"Rich is a bright coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

The Broncos finished 26th in offensive efficiency in 2019, per Football Outsiders, which was Scangarello's first year on the job. Denver also averaged the fifth-fewest yards (298.6) and points (17.6).

9News' Mike Klis provided more information on Fangio's decision to jettison one of his top assistants:

"Fangio met with Scangarello as part of his coaching staff’s end-of-year evaluations a couple days after the Broncos’ season finale victory against the Raiders. Although Fangio told 9News the day after the season he didn’t anticipate making any staff changes, he was waffling on whether to retain Scangarello for a second year."

According to Klis, Fangio also indicated to Broncos players at the team's year-end meeting that "taking a significant step on offense" was required to return to the postseason.

There's no question the offense fell short of expectations. The acquisition of Joe Flacco in March placed a level of pressure on Scangarello to deliver immediate returns, and the offense's inability to move the ball played a role in a 7-9 finish.

Still, firing Scangarello is a surprise since the unit appeared to be turning a corner once Drew Lock took over as quarterback. Lock finished with 1,020 passing yards and seven touchdowns in Denver's final five games.

The Broncos went 4-1 over that stretch, and Scangarello seemed to tailor the offense to Lock's strengths.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in November that Fangio "has had issues with offensive assistants."

"Lines of communication have been strained, and Fangio has been quick to dispute play calls and come across as overbearing on the headsets, sources said, which has created issues in-game and otherwise," La Canfora wrote.

Fangio denied the report at the time. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport speculated Fangio will look to "an experienced play-caller" to replace Scangarello, who had been the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks coach for two years prior to his move to Denver.

Furthering Lock's development will likely be one of Fangio's top priorities in his search for a new offensive coordinator.

Related

    Browns' Kevin Stefanski Hire Is Risky Move

    Is he ready for the job or will lack of experience be his downfall?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns' Kevin Stefanski Hire Is Risky Move

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_Gridiron Contest Prediction:

    72.5% of entries have the Chiefs advancing to the AFC Championship Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @BR_Gridiron Contest Prediction:

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Sherm Doesn’t Like Browns Hire

    49ers DC was passed over for the Browns job after shutting down Vikings, and his star CB isn’t happy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sherm Doesn’t Like Browns Hire

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Browns to Hire Kevin Stefanski

    Cleveland plans to name Vikings OC its new HC (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Browns to Hire Kevin Stefanski

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report