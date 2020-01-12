Serena Williams Donates $43K for ASB Classic Win to Australian Wildfires Victims

Chris Symes/Associated Press

Serena Williams has donated her $43,000 tournament winnings at New Zealand's ASB Classic to the victims of the Australian wildfires.

Williams ended a three-year title drought by defeating compatriot Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday's final.

According to the Associated Press (via USA Today), Williams donated her winner's cheque, becoming the latest tennis star to support the victims in Australia.

Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova, Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios have all made donations during the unfolding tragedy.

Speaking after her victory, Williams said: "It feels good. It's been a long time. I think you can see the relief on my face. I played an incredible opponent today in Jessica and, honestly, it was a great match and I couldn't have played anyone better in the final."

Miami Heat owner owner Micky Arison recently pledged $1 million through his Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation to support the most urgent relief needs and an extra $250,000 for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund via his company, Carnival Corporation.

Australian NBA players have also committed $750,000 to the appeal, and the UFC has donated $250,000 to the Red Cross, as the sporting world unites to help the aid effort.