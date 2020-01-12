TMZ: Patriots' Julian Edelman Arrested; Allegedly Was Drinking, Jumped on a Car

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts as they take on the Tennessee Titans in the first half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night and charged with misdemeanor vandalism after allegedly jumping on the hood of a car in Beverly Hills, California.

TMZ Sports reported the news Sunday and noted law enforcement sources said it was "apparent to them Julian had been drinking."

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey will decide whether to file charges against Edelman, but it's "very possible" there's no need for a case if the NFL star handles the situation privately with the car's owner, per TMZ.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided further details:

Edelman, a California native, and the Patriots had their season end with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

The 33-year-old Kent State product recorded 100 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns while playing all 16 regular-season games for the Pats in 2019. He signed a two-year, $15.5 million contract extension in May to keep him with the organization through 2021.

Edelman has spent his entire pro career with New England, which selected him in the seventh round of the 2009 draft. He's won three Super Bowl championships and was named the Super Bowl LIII MVP last year for his performance in the team's triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

