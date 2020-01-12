Lamar Jackson on Ravens' Playoff Loss to Titans: 'We Beat Ourselves'

The Tennessee Titans stunned NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

After the game, Jackson told reporters that the Ravens beat themselves.

"We beat ourselves. We got to do better next time," Jackson said.

The Ravens had a three-week break between meaningful games as they rested starters in Week 17 of the regular season and enjoyed a bye through the Wild Card Round. Naturally, that brings about the question of whether rust was a factor.

"No rust," Jackson said. "We drove the ball down the field. We just have to finish."

The quarterback also provided further comments about potential criticism and his team's prospects moving forward:

Jackson went 31-of-59 for 365 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in defeat. He also rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries.

The Ravens may have beaten themselves with dropped passes (six, per the Associated Press' Teresa Walker), three turnovers and four failures to convert fourth downs.

Jackson in particular said he "made a lot of mistakes" and that his turnovers "can't happen" in the postgame press conference aired on ESPN.

The Titans also deserve credit for an excellent performance that included 202 scrimmage yards from Derrick Henry, a fantastic circus touchdown catch from Jonnu Smith and a defensive front seven that was in Jackson's face for much of the night.

Still, the loss will sting a Ravens team that had Super Bowl aspirations following a 14-2 regular season. The 9-7 Titans came into the game as a 10-point underdog, per B/R Betting, but they emerged as 16-point winners.

Tennessee will play either the Houston Texans or the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on January 19.

