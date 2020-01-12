Seahawks vs. Packers: TV Schedule, Predictions for 2020 NFC Divisional Game

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The fourth playoff meeting between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks will determine the final participant in the NFL's conference championship weekend.

In their most recent postseason showdown, Russell Wilson led the Seahawks past Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in overtime in the divisional round of the 2014 season. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Rodgers has more offensive weapons at his disposal, while Wilson may be forced to do more work on his own.

Matt LaFleur's Packers are the smallest favorite of divisional-round weekend, but they may be the most profitable.

Seahawks at Packers Information

Start Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Green Bay (-4); Over/Under: 45

Predictions

Green Bay (-4)

Rodgers is 3-2 at home in the postseason, with all of the victories coming by more than four points.

The only win of the trio that was by seven points or fewer came in the 2014 divisional round against the Dallas Cowboys.

In those five contests, Rodgers produced 10 touchdowns and a single interception, which occurred in his first playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Additionally, the Packers are 7-1 on home soil this season, with only a single margin of victory beneath the spread for Sunday's matchup.

All of those trends suggest the Packers could pull away and earn a rematch with the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay's defensive keys could be shutting down the run and forcing turnovers. It has held three of its past five opponents under 100 rushing yards and recorded nine takeaways in that span.

Since Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny suffered season-ending injuries, the Seahawks rushing attack has been a shell of itself.

The NFC's No. 5 seed produced 189 rushing yards combined in the previous two games. Wilson accounted for 74 of them and was the team's leading rusher in the Wild Card Round.

If the Packers contain the ground threat, it would allow them to commit more numbers to the pass on long-distance third and fourth downs.

Green Bay's running backs could help it to pull away, as Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have pushed it above 100 rushing yards in the last four contests.

As long as the Packers remain balanced offensively, they should have enough firepower to steam past the Seahawks.

Under 45

Seattle's ground inefficiency could lean the contest into the postseason trend of the under.

The first six postseason games went under, and if the Seahawks are unable to push into the red zone and score touchdowns, the set total of 45 points may not be eclipsed.

Since their Week 11 bye, Pete Carroll's team have produced under 20 points on four occasions, with three of those performances happening on the road.

Only three of Green Bay's eight home games featured a combined score of 45 points or more, and it has broken 30 points once in those clashes.

In December, all five of the Packers games went under 45 points, and three of them did not even reach 40.

If the under hits, it would go against Green Bay's recent postseason trend, as its previous seven playoff games eclipsed 45 points.

With Seattle struggling to produce and the Packers not scoring at a high clip lately, the under appears to be the favorable wager.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.