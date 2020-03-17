Former Packers OT Bryan Bulaga Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Chargers

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

In a move they hope will fortify the right side of their offensive line, the Los Angeles Chargers have reached an agreement with tackle Bryan Bulaga on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Bulaga, 30, spent his first 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He's been a fixture on the offensive line since being taken in the first round of the 2010 draft, appearing in 115 games (starting 111).

While Bulaga has never been a Pro Bowler, there's something to be said for his consistently solid play. In many ways, the 2019 season was one of his best. He started all 16 games and incurred only five penalties, helping keep Aaron Rodgers upright and Aaron Jones emerge as a 1,000-yard rusher.

Injuries have been a concern for Bulaga throughout his career. He's played in all 16 games just three times in 10 seasons and missed the entire 2013 season and 11 games in 2017. The fact that he stayed on the field last season is a promising sign, but history says he'll likely miss time during this contract.

Nevertheless, Bulaga is a reliable veteran who will slot in at the right tackle spot and won't break the bank.

It remains to be seen who Bulaga will be protecting, though, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday afternoon that veteran Philip Rivers has agreed to a one-year, $25 million deal to join the Indianapolis Colts after playing his entire career with the Chargers since 2004.

Earlier this month, Schefter reported that the Chargers traded two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.

Deals won't become official until the new league year officially begins oWednesday at 4 p.m. ET.