Browns Rumors: Bills' Brian Daboll a 'Sleeper' for HC Job After Strong Interview

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

As the wait continues for the Cleveland Browns to hire a new head coach, an under-the-radar candidate has emerged.

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is considered a "sleeper" after impressing the Browns with a "strong interview."

The Browns have interviewed eight different people about their vacancy.

Daboll met with the team Monday, two days after the Bills' 22-19 overtime loss to the Houston Texans in an AFC Wild Card Game. The 44-year-old has spent the past two seasons on Sean McDermott's staff. Their offense ranked eighth in the NFL with 128.4 rushing yards per game in 2019.

The Browns' search has been heavily focused on coaches with offensive backgrounds. Coordinators Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots), Kevin Stefanski (Minnesota Vikings), Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City Chiefs) and Greg Roman (Baltimore Ravens) also interviewed with the team.

Getting Baker Mayfield back on track after a disappointing 2019 will be the biggest task for whomever the Browns hire.

In addition to his time with the Bills, Daboll won five Super Bowls in two different stints as an assistant coach for the Patriots. He also won a national title in 2017 as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Alabama.