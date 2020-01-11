Texans vs. Chiefs: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2020 AFC Divisional Game

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are projected to be involved in the highest-scoring contest of the NFL divisional round.

The two sides produced 55 points in the Week 6 meeting at Arrowhead Stadium that was won by the Texans.

While much of the offensive focus will be on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, the supporting casts around them will be important as well.

For Kansas City, the difference could come in the complementary ground game, while Houston may need its best wide receiver to put up career playoff bests to spring an upset.

Texans at Chiefs Odds

Odds via Caesars

Spread: Kansas City (-10)

Over/Under: 51

Money Line: Kansas City (-450; bet $450 to win $100); Houston (+360; bet $100 to win $360)

Stat Predictions

Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City

Prediction: 15 carries, 77 yards, TD; 3 receptions, 27 yards

Damien Williams enters the postseason off his second-highest rushing total of the 2019 season.

The Kansas City running back totaled 124 rushing yards on 12 carries in the Week 17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which combined with the New England Patriots' loss to earn the Chiefs a first-round bye.

In the last two games, Williams earned 28 carries, and he also hauled in seven receptions from Mahomes.

The AFC's No. 2 seed is facing a Houston defense that conceded 172 ground yards to the Buffalo Bills in its wild-card round victory.

Since Week 15, the Texans have allowed over 100 rushing yards in each contest, two of which occurred against Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who won the NFL rushing crown.

If Bill O'Brien's side is gashed for a similar total, it would be wise of the Chiefs to dial up some plays for Williams to find a rhythm in a supporting role off Mahomes.

When the Chiefs run over 100 yards as a team, they are 7-0, so if Williams can lead the way and get some contributions from others, the home side could continue that trend.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston

Prediction: 9 receptions, 95 yards

Before putting up 90 yards in the wild-card round, DeAndre Hopkins experienced some difficulty in the postseason.

His six receptions versus the Bills tied his playoff career high, and his 90 receiving yards marked the first time in five games he put up over 70 yards in a postseason contest.

Hopkins also hauled in six of the eight passes sent in his direction, which helped improve his 59.8 catch percentage in the playoffs.

Since Will Fuller is considered a game-time decision, per NFL.com's Michael Baca, Hopkins may have to shoulder more of the load in the passing attack.

Even if Fuller participates, which is what NFL Network's James Palmer reported may happen (h/t Baca), he may not be an effective target for Watson to work with.

Fuller has missed five games that Hopkins has played in. Neither player competed in Week 17 with the AFC South title secured.

In those contests, Hopkins averaged 89.4 yards per game, and he had a single 100-yard performance.

If Fuller is active but still hampered by his groin injury, Hopkins could still achieve success against the Kansas City secondary that allowed 280 passing yards in Week 6.

The best-case scenario for the Texans is for both wide receivers to threaten the Chiefs defensive backs, as they logged 99 receiving yards in their first trip to Arrowhead Stadium.

