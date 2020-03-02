Yannick Ngakoue Not Interested in New Jaguars Contract Amid Franchise Tag Rumor

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars kept one of the most consistent pass-rushers in the league on their defensive front Monday when they reportedly used the franchise tag on Yannick Ngakoue.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jaguars plan to use the tag but could trade Ngakoue at a later date. Ngakoue tweeted he informed the team he does not plan to sign a long-term contract. Schefter added the "tag for DEs carries an approximate salary of $19.3 million."

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I'm thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere," Ngakoue tweeted.

Ngakoue played the first four seasons of his career in Jacksonville.

"But I would say that's priority No. 1 to make sure he comes back to Jacksonville and that he's a Jacksonville Jaguar," general manager David Caldwell previously told reporters. "Hopefully, we can get that done where he's here for a long period of time."

Ngakoue was a 2017 Pro Bowler with 12 sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries and finished with at least eight sacks in each of his first four seasons since the Jaguars selected in the third round in 2016.

This past season, he forced four fumbles to go with his eight sacks, an interception and a defensive touchdown.

Ngakoue will be 25 years old during the 2020 season.