NFL Draft 2020: Final Mock Draft Predictions Before Divisional Games

We've reached the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, where the league's final eight teams remain. By Sunday evening, four will be moving on to the conference championships, while the other four will officially earn their slots in the 2020 NFL draft.

This year's draft is going to be an intriguing one. While there isn't an overwhelming quarterback class like there was in 2018, there are some interesting options—along with a host of defensive and receiver talent.

LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow is likely to be the first overall pick, but the next few selections could go in a number of different ways.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

26. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

27. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Seattle Seahawks: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

29. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

Jake Fromm Entering Draft Pool

This year's quarterback class isn't as deep as it was two years ago, when Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson were selected in the first round. Burrow is the only prospect who appears to be a sure thing at this point, while Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (health) and Oregon's Justin Herbert (consistency) carry significant concerns. They will, however, likely land in the first round.

Washington's Jacob Eason could also go in Round 1 if there's an early run on more highly touted signal-callers, but Georgia's Jake Fromm could also be in consideration for teams in the second half of the first round. Fromm announced that he will be entering the draft Wednesday.

"I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," Fromm said in a statement.

A three-year starter at Georgia, Fromm has battled both SEC defenses and the challenge of quarterbacks such as Eason and Justin Fields vying for the starting job. His toughness, perseverance and football IQ should have teams considering Fromm at the bottom of Round 1 or early in Round 2.

This past season, Fromm passed for 2,860 yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

The First Round Could Be Quarterback-Heavy

The reason four or five quarterbacks could still end up going in Round 1 is that teams aren't going to wait for them to fall. According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, teams are likely to trade up for Herbert and Tagovailoa.

"Both Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are projected by NFL sources to be drafted within the first 10 picks, which means the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers could have to move up to No. 3 (Detroit) or No. 4 (NY Giants) overall to land their franchise passer," Miller wrote Friday.

If teams do trade up into the top 10 to grab signal-callers, there's a good chance that another quarterback will go at the bottom of Round 1. If a team is sold on Fromm or Eason, it will be incentivized to take him in the first round—possibly trading back in to do so.

Securing a quarterback before the end of the first round will give the team the fifth-year option, a valuable tool if he develops into a franchise signal-caller.

Harris Reportedly Returning to Alabama

While Fromm's decision is good for teams seeking to address the quarterback position, those in need of wide receiver help may have been disappointed by DeVonta Smith's decision to return to Alabama. Along with teammates Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Smith was a potential Round 1 target.

Smith reportedly isn't the only high-profile Crimson Tide prospect headed back to Tuscaloosa. According to Chris Breece of CBS 42 on Friday, running back Najee Harris is also leaning toward a return:

Harris is coming off a strong campaign in which he rushed for 1,224 yards, caught 27 passes for 304 more and scored 20 touchdowns. He had a huge impact on Alabama's win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, rushing for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Harris may not have been a first-round prospect—Miller had him ranked as the fourth-best back in his December big board. However, with one fewer option available lower down the draft, other names will be pushed higher up the board, and teams may think twice about waiting to grab a back later.