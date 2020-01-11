NFL Playoffs 2020: TV Coverage and Predictions for All AFC, NFC Divisional Games

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

After a wild opening weekend that included two overtime games and two additional one-score games, the divisional round welcomes the NFL's top-seeded teams back to the field.

The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens return to the field Saturday after bye weeks, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers do the same for Sunday's slate.

Bleacher Report has you covered with the kickoff times and TV schedule for the divisional round's four matchups.

Divisional-Round Schedule and Predictions

Saturday, Jan. 11

NFC: No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (4:35 p.m. ET, NBC)

Prediction: 49ers 23, Vikings 17

AFC: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Prediction: Ravens 27, Titans 14

Sunday, Jan. 12

AFC: No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Texans 29

NFC: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (6:40 p.m. ET, Fox)

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Packers 20

Vikings Hoping for Healthy Thielen

After stunning the New Orleans Saints on the road, the Vikings are looking for an upset in the Bay Area.

The offense, though, has suffered a potential setback.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen injured his ankle during Wednesday's practice and needed stitches because of the incident, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

"I'm gonna do whatever it takes [to play], you know, it's playoffs," Thielen said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday. "I'm gonna do whatever it takes to be out there on Saturday with my teammates and try to help this team win."

Since injuring his right hamstring in October, Thielen had missed a few games and struggled to produce when available. That changed in a massive way against the Saints. He caught seven passes for 129 yards, including a 43-yard reception in overtime that set up Minnesota's game-winning touchdown.

The 49ers allowed an NFL-low 5.9 yards per pass attempt during the regular season, so Minnesota can hardly afford to be without a player as important as Thielen.

Snowy Forecast in Green Bay?

If the "worst-case scenario" happens, weather will absolutely be a factor in the clash between the Seahawks and Packers.

As of Thursday, forecasts had projected 8-12 inches of snow. That has since changed, but the National Weather Service noted "much uncertainty" remains with the storm track.

Although the Packers are familiar with such conditions, the narrative of Green Bay performing better at home in the playoffs isn't necessarily true. The franchise earned victories in its first 13 home playoff games, yet the Packers are 5-5 since the 2002 season and 3-2 in Aaron Rodgers' tenure as the starting quarterback.

That's not to suggest the circumstances are irrelevant. Football challenges more than physical ability.

"This is our weather, and we love this weather," Rodgers said during the regular season. "It's not a huge decided advantage, but I think the cold can be a mental advantage."

But if the showdown is simply cold—not played after a blizzard—the conditions won't favor Green Bay an inordinate amount.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.