Texans vs. Chiefs: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

Back in Week 6, the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs faced off in a shootout that not only previewed this weekend's divisional-round game but could also be a preview of the NFL's future. As far as young up-and-coming quarterbacks go, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best.

Houston took the first matchup, racking up 472 yards of offense in the process. However, the Chiefs defense has become an improved unit since then—Kansas City allowed just 10.75 points per game over the last month of the season—and this could be a very different game.

Here, you'll find all the information you need to know about this critical AFC rematch, including scheduling information, the odds and over/unders from Caesars and the latest buzz.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: KC -10, 51

Prediction: Kansas City 34-23

The Watson-Mahomes Rivalry is a Friendly One

While the budding rivalry between Watson and Mahomes may become one of the league's best, it isn't likely to carry the sort of bite many old-school quarterback rivalries had. These are two players who were drafted in 2017 and whose mutual respect existed before then.

This rivalry has a more friendly feel.

"It's going to be dope," Watson said, per Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.com. "We played earlier this year, it was a good game, went back and forth. It's just two good teams going head to head, and we're just trying to be the best we can for our team and help our team win."

Expect Watson and Mahomes to thrill fans with another game full of jaw-dropping moments. Just don't expect them to do much jawing at each other in the process.

Will Fuller Remains Limited

Though he only caught five passes for 44 yards in the first matchup, Texans receiver Will Fuller's field-stretching ability played a factor. Fuller is one of the quickest pass-catchers in the league, and opposing defenses have to be cognizant of position on the playing field.

However, there's a chance that the Chiefs won't need to worry about Fuller this time around. He has been limited with a groin injury, and Houston isn't sure if he'll be healthy enough to suit up on Sunday.

"I wouldn't be able to comment on the exacts of anything because I think it's too early in the week," head coach Bill O'Brien said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Fuller did not play in Houston's wild-card win over the Buffalo Bills. Fellow wideout Kenny Stills (knee) was also listed on the injury report as a limited participant.

J.J. Watt May Not See a Full Workload

If the Texans hope to contain Mahomes and the Kansas City passing attack, they'll likely need to disrupt things with the pass rush. A strong outing from star defensive end J.J. Watt would certainly help, but there's no guarantee that he'll see a full workload.

Watt returned from a torn pectoral to play against Buffalo, albeit in a limited role. This may be what the Texans get out of Watt in Kansas City.

"Just because I played one game doesn't mean my pec magically healed," Watt said, per Avery Duncan of Texans Wire. "It's still in basically the same situation it was in before this game, and obviously we played a little bit more in the last game than we expected to."

Expect the Texans to use caution with Watt, primarily utilizing him in passing situations. Houston won't want to risk losing him for the AFC title game—where the team undoubtedly hopes to be next week.