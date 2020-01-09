NFL Head Doctor: Eagles' Carson Wentz 'Heroic' for Reporting Concussion

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was knocked out of the team's 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday with a concussion suffered in the first quarter.

Thursday, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills commended Wentz for admitting he had a concussion rather than trying to play through it like countless players have done throughout the league's history, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN):

"I think what Carson Wentz did is heroic and should be highlighted as an example of how an unbelievably skilled and competitive athlete understands the seriousness of concussion injury and is willing to honestly report it and receive the care that he needs independent of his desire and drive to continue to participate in the game.

"Having a concussion and playing through it is not about toughness. That's demonstrating a lack of understanding of the severity of the injury. So I applaud Carson Wentz for understanding how serious this injury is and for getting appropriate care that he needs."

Wentz was injured when Seahawks pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney collided helmet-to-helmet with the 27-year-old quarterback as they fell to the turf. It was Wentz's first career postseason start, as he had missed the Eagles 2017 Super Bowl run with a torn ACL and last season's wild-card loss with lingering back injuries.

Clowney was not penalized for the hit.

"[Wentz] was a runner and he did not give himself up," NFL referee Shawn Smith explained postgame, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. "We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgement, we didn't rule that to be a foul."

The 26-year-old Pro Bowl defender downplayed the hit:

"It was a bang-bang play," Clowney added, according to ESPN's Tim McManus. "I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast."

However, Eagles players and fans did not view the play the same way:

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was caught on camera on the field after the game asking Eagles head coach Doug Pederson about Wentz:

Wentz, meanwhile, addressed the situation Monday in a lengthy Instagram caption that read, in part, "Im feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the NFL is taking another look at Clowney's hit on Wentz "for a possible fine," but a suspension is not expected.