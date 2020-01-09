No. 1 UConn Upset by No. 6 Baylor 74-58; Snaps Huskies' 98-Game Home Win Streak

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The No. 6 Baylor Lady Bears upset the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies 74-58 Thursday night at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, marking UConn's first loss of the season.

Baylor went on a 15-0 run to build a 70-54 lead late in the fourth quarter. It was the largest lead held all evening by either team. The Huskies went scoreless for over five minutes before Megan Walker made a free throw with just over one minute left to go.

The loss snaps UConn's 98-game winning streak at home, which was one short of tying the program's own Division I record.

The Huskies also found themselves trailing at halftime in a home game for the first time since Dec. 3. 2017:

The 12-1 Huskies' last loss before Thursday occurred when Notre Dame beat them 81-76 in the Final Four last season.

The 12-1 Lady Bears' lone loss this season came when No. 4 South Carolina prevailed 74-59 on Nov. 30.

Baylor went on to defeat fellow No. 1 seed Notre Dame 82-81 to capture the 2019 NCAA women's championship—the program's second title of the decade.

Kim Mulkey's Lady Bears won the 2012 title before Geno Auriemma's Huskies won four consecutive championships from 2013 to '16.

The all-time series between Baylor and UConn is now tied 4-4.

In four of the previous seven matchups entering Thursday's latest clash, according to Jerry Hill of the program's official website, the winner went on to win that season's national championship. The Bears defeated UConn 67-58 at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, last season. UConn was also undefeated entering that game.

UConn became the third top-ranked team to lose this season. Previous No. 1s to lose before UConn were Oregon and Stanford.

Graduate senior guard Te'a Cooper led all scorers with 27 points, while sophomore forward NaLyssa Smith recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Cooper, Smith and senior forward Lauren Cox combined for 63 of Baylor's 74 points.

The Huskies were led by sophomore guard Christyn Williams' 21 points. Williams, Walker (18) and senior guard Crystal Dangerfield (16) scored 55 of UConn's 58 points.

UConn will look to bounce back when Houston visits on Saturday afternoon, while Baylor will play against Oklahoma State at home Sunday afternoon.