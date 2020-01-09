Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Cardinals, Rangers Interested in Rockies Star

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As we wait to see if the Colorado Rockies will trade third baseman Nolan Arenado, at least two teams are still keeping a close eye on the situation.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the St.Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers are among the clubs interested in the five-time All-Star.

The Rangers have been linked to Arenado throughout the offseason, though no deal has materialized to this point.

Rosenthal reported in December that Texas was talking to the Rockies after Anthony Rendon rejected its offer of $192 million over six years in favor of the Los Angeles Angels' seven-year, $245 million pact.

The Cardinals have a longstanding infatuation with Arenado. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in December 2018 that the team would like to work out a trade for the 28-year-old.

Arenado's contract could force Colorado's hand in potential trade talks. He signed an eight-year deal worth $260 million last February, but the contract includes an opt-out after the 2021 season.

The Rockies are coming off a disappointing 71-91 record in 2019. Arenado told The Athletic's Nick Groke in early September that the season "feels like a rebuild."

Playing in the same division with a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers team that won 106 games last year, the improving San Diego Padres with their excellent farm system and an under-the-radar Arizona Diamondbacks squad that won 85 games doesn't afford the Rockies a lot of room to find themselves if they hope to compete for a playoff spot.

Colorado views Arenado as its franchise cornerstone based on the contract extension he received. But his ability to become a free agent in two years could lead the front office to seriously consider potential trade offers.

Arenado has been one of the best all-around third basemen in MLB since making his debut in 2013. He has won seven consecutive Gold Glove awards and owns a .295/.351/.546 slash line in 1,031 career games.