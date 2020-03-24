Robby Anderson, Panthers Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $20M Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Robby Anderson will play for a team other than the New York Jets for the first time in his career during the 2020 season.

Anderson agreed to a contract with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal is worth $20 million over two years, with $12 million coming in Year 1.

Anderson entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2016 but worked his way into the wide receiver rotation as an important part of New York's offense the last four years. It is no surprise he tested free agency instead of immediately re-signing with the team given his lack of a head-turning rookie contract.

"I think the goal is get the most money and the best situation," he said in December, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Anderson flashed his potential as an eventual free-agent difference-maker with 587 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He then surpassed 750 receiving yards in each of the last three years, including his breakout campaign in 2017 with 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

The durable playmaker will be just 27 years old during the 2020 season and has missed a mere two games in his career.

He is also a candidate to make a jump seeing how he never played in a loaded offense with the Jets. Anderson often received more defensive attention than he would have elsewhere on a more talented team and now has an opportunity to take advantage of single coverage at times with his speed.

If he does, he can challenge for his first 1,000-yard season and playoff appearance.