Logan Paul Says He's 'F--king Serious' About Boxing Match vs. Antonio Brown

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It appears NFL free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is getting close to boxing YouTuber Logan Paul.

In separate interviews, Paul and Brown both said they're serious about getting into the ring against one another.

"I'm f--king serious, bro," Paul told TMZ Sports. "You know how serious I take fighting. I love talking smack. I also love backing it up."

Paul said the two sides "might be closer than anyone expects," adding he's spoken with people close to Brown, who himself is seemingly ready to make the fight happen.

"He was calling me out for a couple of months, said he wanted to fight me. That he's down to fight. So if old Logan want to come, see if he wants to get a little rumble on," Brown told Zach Frydenlund of Complex.

Brown said he has Floyd Mayweather Jr. willing to train him if Paul is serious about the bout. The social media uproar about a potential fight began when the two exchanged threats on Twitter, with Paul telling Brown he'll "drop [him] faster than the Patriots."

Brown was released by the New England Patriots in September amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.