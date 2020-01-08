Logan Paul Says He's 'F--king Serious' About Boxing Match vs. Antonio Brown

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It appears NFL free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is getting close to boxing YouTuber Logan Paul.

In separate interviews, Paul and Brown both said they're serious about getting into the ring against one another.

"I'm f--king serious, bro," Paul told TMZ Sports. "You know how serious I take fighting. I love talking smack. I also love backing it up."

Paul said the two sides "might be closer than anyone expects," adding he's spoken with people close to Brown, who himself is seemingly ready to make the fight happen.

"He was calling me out for a couple of months, said he wanted to fight me. That he's down to fight. So if old Logan want to come, see if he wants to get a little rumble on," Brown told Zach Frydenlund of Complex.

Brown said he has Floyd Mayweather Jr. willing to train him if Paul is serious about the bout. The social media uproar about a potential fight began when the two exchanged threats on Twitter, with Paul telling Brown he'll "drop [him] faster than the Patriots."

Brown was released by the New England Patriots in September amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Related

    Did Dez Catch It?

    Mike McCarthy answers the only question that matters

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Did Dez Catch It?

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Jake Fromm Declares for NFL Draft

    @nfldraftscout No. 6 ranked QB in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jake Fromm Declares for NFL Draft

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rudolph Says Media Member Sold His Signed Gloves on eBay

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rudolph Says Media Member Sold His Signed Gloves on eBay

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    TB12: I 'Have More to Prove'

    Brady makes it clear he isn't done yet with thank-you message to Pats Nation 🙌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    TB12: I 'Have More to Prove'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report