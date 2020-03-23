Jimmy Smith, Ravens Agree to New 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $6M

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Jimmy Smith didn't want to leave Baltimore after the 2019 season. Now he won't have to.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), the Ravens agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the 31-year-old cornerback who has spent his entire career with Baltimore.

Smith has been a mainstay in the Ravens secondary for nine seasons—including Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl title—recording 329 tackles, 70 deflections, 14 interceptions and three touchdowns in 107 games. From 2015 to 2018 he was on the field for more than half of the Ravens' defensive snaps.

That number rapidly dropped in 2019, however, when he saw the field for just 41 percent of the team's defensive snaps playing behind Marlon Humphrey on the depth chart.

Given that he hasn't played on special teams since his rookie season, it'll be interesting to see how the Ravens plan to use him moving forward and whether he has opportunities to see the field more. He's one of the longest-tenured players in Baltimore.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but I like to be honest," Smith told The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec in January. "You want to feel comfortable where you're at. Obviously, if somebody offers me a great contract, you've got to do what you've got to do. But for me, it's all about being comfortable. I'm home here, so to continue to play; I'd want to do it here. No doubt."

Prior to Monday's agreement, Smith had earned $52.5 million from the Ravens, per Spotrac.com. In 2015 he signed a four-year, $41 million deal extension in Baltimore that guaranteed him $21 million.