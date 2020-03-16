Kenyan Drake Given Transition Tag by Cardinals; ARI Can Match Any Contract Offer

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Running back Kenyan Drake was given the transition tag by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday ahead of the start of free agency.

The tag gives the Cardinals the right to match any contract Drake signs on the market, which officially opens Wednesday. Because the new collective bargaining agreement has been signed, Arizona doesn't have the ability to use both the franchise tag and the transition tag this offseason.

Drake has struggled to get consistent playing time during his four years in the NFL, but he has been productive every time he has gotten a chance, averaging at least 4.5 yards per carry each season.

He had 1,012 yards from scrimmage in just 173 touches in 2018 and 1,162 yards on 220 touches in 2019, totaling 17 touchdowns in this stretch.

The 2016 third-round pick finally got a chance at a full-time role after last year's midseason trade from the Miami Dolphins to the Cardinals, supplanting David Johnson as the go-to option out of the backfield.

He made it count with 643 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in eight games, including 363 yards and seven scores in the final three weeks. While he averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry during the year, his 5.2 yards per attempt with Arizona would've been third-best among running backs in the NFL.

It was enough for Arizona to consider him a possible part of the future, and retaining him would give the Cards an exciting weapon to pair with quarterback Kyler Murray.

"I would certainly love to have Kenyan Drake back," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told the Doug and Wolf show in December, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. "I think he fits in this offense, and he really has given us a spark in many ways."

While the 26-year-old has never been a full-time player, even at Alabama, he has relatively fresh legs and could be a difference-maker in 2020 and beyond.