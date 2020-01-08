Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says Dez Bryant Caught Controversial Pass vs. Packers

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Now head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy has switched sides in one of the biggest NFL controversies of the last decade.

At his introductory press conference Wednesday, McCarthy—who coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18—acknowledged that Dez Bryant did indeed catch the ball in the playoffs five years ago against the Packers.

"It was a great catch, I can say now. But it wasn't then, technically," he said, per Field Yates of ESPN.

The debate started in the divisional round after the 2014 season with the Packers leading the Cowboys 26-21 late in the fourth quarter. On 4th-and-2 from the Green Bay 32, Tony Romo seemingly completed a pass to Bryant near the goal line to set up a potential go-ahead score, but officials ruled it incomplete after McCarthy challenge the play.

Green Bay held on to advance to the NFC Championship Game, where Dallas hasn't been since 1995. The Packers also beat the Cowboys in the divisional playoffs two years later.

While Dallas fans still haven't gotten over the questionable call, McCarthy likely gained plenty of new fans with his clarification Wednesday.