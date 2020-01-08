Rams Safety Eric Weddle Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury to Trim Meniscus

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle underwent surgery Wednesday and posted an update on Twitter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran is undergoing a meniscus trim and should be fully recovered in a "matter of weeks."

He said after the season ended that he planned to have both knee and shoulder surgeries this offseason, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

"When I'm out there, I'm 100 percent," Weddle said after Week 17. "But I've got some things I need to get fixed before I even remotely think about playing."

Weddle started all 16 games last year for the Rams in his first season with the organization, finishing second on the team with 108 tackles.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal last offseason, but only $500,001 is guaranteed for 2020, per Spotrac. The Rams could save $4.25 million against the cap if he is released before June.

This could put a lot of pressure on his rehab process, especially with a new defensive coordinator incoming after the team decided not to retain Wade Phillips.

Weddle has been a reliable player throughout his career, missing only seven out of a possible 208 regular-season games during his 13 years in the NFL. As he explained Wednesday, this is also the first surgery of his career.

The Utah product has also made a significant impact on the field with six Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections between his time with the Chargers and Ravens. He had a run of three straight trips to the Pro Bowl come to an end this season.

The Rams could use this level of play once again in 2020 as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign.