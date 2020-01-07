Ex-Eagles, Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi Signs with Philadelphia Union as EMLS Player

Michael Perez/Associated Press

NFL running back Jay Ajayi is taking on a second job with the Philadelphia Union as a member of the eMLS League Series One.

Ajayi issued a statement about joining the Union:

"Philadelphia holds a special place in my heart so I am blessed to be able to represent the city in the esports realm and to become one of the first pro athletes to become a professional gamer. It combines two of my passions, soccer and gaming. I'm a competitor, so you're going to see me give my all for the Union at every eMLS event this year."

The third season of eMLS will begin in Philadelphia on Jan. 10. Ajayi is one of 25 professional FIFA 20 players taking part in the league, with gamers earning points at three events that give them a chance to take part in the FIFA eWorld Cup.

Ajayi is currently an NFL free agent after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles in December. The 26-year-old has played in 45 career games between the Eagles and Miami Dolphins since being drafted in 2015. He ran for a career high 1,272 yards with the Dolphins in 2016 and won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2017.