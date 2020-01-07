NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Top 2020 Head Coach Candidates

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

Tuesday could be a pivotal day in the coaching searches of the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

The two NFL franchises are scheduled to interview top candidates for their respective head-coaching openings.

If the NFC sides are impressed by what they hear, they may act in a swift manner, like the Dallas Cowboys did with Mike McCarthy.

The Cleveland Browns appear to be going through a lengthy list of prospective head coaches, as a few more assistants from playoff teams have been added to their interview list.

Latest Coaching Buzz

Giants, Panthers Interviewing Top Choices

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants are sitting down with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule Tuesday and the Panthers are meeting with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

As Rapaport noted in his report, both are considered top candidates for the respective positions.

Rhule is intriguing to the Giants because he is from that area of the country and spent a season on their staff as an assistant offensive line coach in 2012 before becoming a college head coach.

In seven seasons with Temple and Baylor, the 44-year-old New York native produced a 47-43 record and reversed losing sides into contenders in both the American Athletic Conference and Big 12.

At Temple, Rhule went from 2-10 in his first season to 10-3 in 2016 before leaving for Baylor, where he started 1-11 and just concluded a 11-3 campaign.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the former Penn State linebacker will have "plenty of leeway to assemble his staff" if the Giants opt to go in his direction.

The Giants are scheduled to meet with McDaniels on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but they are second in line to the Panthers.

McDaniels is slated to talk with the NFC South side in Boston, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.

The 43-year-old does not have the best history as a head coach, as he went 11-17 with the Denver Broncos and turned down the Indianapolis Colts job after accepting it and assembling a staff two years ago.

However, he does have an edge over some candidates because of his prior head-coaching experience and he did go 8-8 in his first season with Denver.

If Carolina ends up with an offensive mind, it would be the opposite of its last hire, as Ron Rivera took the job with a defensive background.

Browns Continue to Add to Interview Schedule

Cleveland appears to be doing its due diligence with a wide variety of candidates from across the NFL.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night that the AFC North side requested an interview with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Breer reported that the Browns are the third team up with McDaniels this week, as they are scheduled to meet Friday.

In addition to McDaniels and Schwartz, the Browns plan to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski this week, per Schefter.

The Browns have announced they already interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Of the vacancies, Cleveland could be viewed as the least stable situation because of the turnover it has had at the position.

Two of the previous four head coaches lasted a single season, Mike Pettine was in charge for two years, and Hue Jackson was let go in the middle of his third campaign.

The Browns also have an absence in the front office after parting ways with general manager John Dorsey.

The good news for whoever takes over is that Cleveland has a franchise quarterback in place with Baker Mayfield and a handful of weapons around him that could produce a winning record in 2020 if they play up to their potential.

