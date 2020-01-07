2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions, Top Prospects in CFP Championship

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The entire football world is gearing up for the College Football Playoff title game, which is set for January 13. The college world will be waiting to see whether LSU or Clemson emerges as this year's national champions, while NFL decision-makers will be on hand to witness some of the top prospects of the 2020 draft.

There will be more winners and losers than just those indicated on the scoreboard.

Here, you'll find a closer look at some of the prospects who will be featured in the championship game, along with an updated Round 1 mock draft.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

26. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

27. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

28. Seattle Seahawks: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

29. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

John Amis/Associated Press

This is the big one. Barring a complete collapse or a significant injury, LSU signal-caller is likely to come out of the title game as the top quarterback prospect in this class. That's where he sits now, and he's a near-lock to be the Cincinnati Bengals' selection at the top of Round 1.

"It's Joe Burrow," a scout told Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller.

Burrow has had a tremendous campaign to this point, passing for 5,208 yards with 55 touchdowns and six interceptions—taking home the Heisman in the process.

More than just a stat-racker, Burrow has the size (6'4", 216 lbs), athleticism and accuracy that NFL teams covet in a prospect. The only real concern at this point is that Burrow only has one year of high-level production. Ideally, he would have been this dominant in both his seasons as LSU's starter.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

One of the players tasked with stopping Burrow will be Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The converted safety is likely to be all over the field against LSU. His range and quickness—Simmons has also been a standout track athlete—make Simmons one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the draft.

With NFL offenses more frequently adopting college-influenced spread elements, linebackers who can stalk from sideline-to-sideline are becoming increasingly valuable. This is why former LSU linebacker Devin White went fifth overall in last year's draft.

At 6'4" and 230 pounds, Simmons has the length of a premier defensive back but the physicality of a pursuit linebacker. He is a prospect who should be able to do just about everything at the next level and do it well.

So far this season, Simmons has 95 total tackles, 7.0 sacks, three interceptions, six passes defended and a forced fumble.

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

For teams in need of a wide receiver, Clemson's Tee Higgins will be one of the players to watch next Monday. He will be looking to redeem himself after a four-catch, 33-yard outing against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

"We have to play way better than we did against Ohio State to win this game," Higgins said, per Anna Hickey of 247Sports.

Higgins, who has 1,115 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, is unlikely to be held in check for a second straight game. However, the LSU defense will present one of the stiffest challenges he's faced all season.

This will be an important test for Higgins, as the draft class is extremely deep at the receiver position. Teams will have options if they aren't 100 percent sold on him.