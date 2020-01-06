Report: Patriots' Tom Brady Was Playing with Foot Injury; Also Had Elbow Issue

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots star Tom Brady battled a foot injury toward the end of his team's season, according to NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

Giardi tweeted Brady suffered the injury "at some point in December," which was around the same time he reported the 14-time Pro Bowler had tennis elbow.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted the Patriots listed Brady on their Week 14 injury report, citing a toe problem. It was the only time New England referenced a toe injury.

This was the first year that Brady, who turned 42 last August, showed signs of a natural age-related decline. He averaged 253.6 yards per game and completed 60.8 percent of his passes, well below his performance from 2018 when he averaged 272.2 yards and boasted a 65.8 percent completion rate.

Brady also struggled in New England's Wild Card Round defeat to the Tennessee Titans. He finished 20-of-37 for 209 yards, and his pick-six to Logan Ryan helped seal the Titans' 20-13 victory.

Brady's future is one of the NFL's biggest storylines heading into the offseason. Immediately after Saturday's game, he told reporters it's "pretty unlikely" he'll retire.

Since he'll have a few months to rest up before training camp begins, it seems safe to assume his elbow and foot injuries won't factor into his final decision unless they turn out to be significant.