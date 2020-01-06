Report: Patriots' Tom Brady Was Playing with Foot Injury; Also Had Elbow Issue

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts in frustration during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots star Tom Brady battled a foot injury toward the end of his team's season, according to NFL Network's Michael Giardi

Giardi tweeted Brady suffered the injury "at some point in December," which was around the same time he reported the 14-time Pro Bowler had tennis elbow.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted the Patriots listed Brady on their Week 14 injury report, citing a toe problem. It was the only time New England referenced a toe injury.

This was the first year that Brady, who turned 42 last August, showed signs of a natural age-related decline. He averaged 253.6 yards per game and completed 60.8 percent of his passes, well below his performance from 2018 when he averaged 272.2 yards and boasted a 65.8 percent completion rate.

Brady also struggled in New England's Wild Card Round defeat to the Tennessee Titans. He finished 20-of-37 for 209 yards, and his pick-six to Logan Ryan helped seal the Titans' 20-13 victory.

Brady's future is one of the NFL's biggest storylines heading into the offseason. Immediately after Saturday's game, he told reporters it's "pretty unlikely" he'll retire. 

Since he'll have a few months to rest up before training camp begins, it seems safe to assume his elbow and foot injuries won't factor into his final decision unless they turn out to be significant.

Related

    Best NFL Landing Spots for Tua 👀

    @nfldraftscout gives his takes on where he thinks the Bama QB fits after declaring for the draft

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Best NFL Landing Spots for Tua 👀

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerry Jones Is the Real Problem in Dallas

    Cowboys finally solve their Garrett problem, but with Jones still around, McCarthy is doomed to the same fate

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Jones Is the Real Problem in Dallas

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Wade Phillips Out as Rams DC

    Phillips says he wants to keep coaching after LA decides to move on after three seasons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wade Phillips Out as Rams DC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tua Had Positive Checkup on Injury Before Declaring for Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tua Had Positive Checkup on Injury Before Declaring for Draft

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report