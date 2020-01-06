NFL Draft 2020: Updated Order and 1st-Round Mock Draft Predictions

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide may not have been the most dominant college football team during the 2019 season, but they could have the largest presence of any program in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. became the latest player to declare for the draft Saturday. He joins wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and safety Xavier McKinney as recent Crimson Tide stars to announce their intentions.

Since 2015, 13 Alabama players have been taken in the first round, with seven of them occurring in the previous two drafts.

Ohio State, Iowa and Clemson are among the other programs that could place multiple players in the first 32 picks, but none are expected to produce at the volume Alabama is expected to.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

4. New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa

10. Cleveland Browns: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

12. Oakland Raiders: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

13. Indianapolis Colts: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

15. Denver Broncos: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

16. Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

23. New England Patriots: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

25. Tennessee Titans: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

26. Minnesota Vikings: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

27. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

28. Seattle Seahawks: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

29. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

32. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

Positions 25-32 will be determined by the remaining NFL playoff games.

Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

Wills finished his collegiate career by earning first-team All-SEC honors.

Due to the need for offensive linemen by teams in the top half of the first round, Wills could be one of the first linemen off the board.

Wills is ranked No. 8 on the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, which is six spots ahead of Georgia's Andrew Thomas and nine above Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

Once the predraft process heats up, we will get a better idea of which offensive tackle is preferred by teams in the top 10.

Draft Network's Jordan Reid provided a glance into what Wills excels at:

Pro Football Focus College Football noted Wills' success in the run game, as he earned a 91.6 run-blocking grade:

One of the logical destinations for an offensive lineman is Jacksonville. With Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew II under center, the Jaguars conceded 42 sacks and ranked 16th in passing yards.

Since they have two first-round picks, the Jaguars should fill holes on both sides of the ball, and the O-line may turn into a more pressing need due to the availability of the top players at that position.

A handful of defensive backs could still be on the board at No. 20, including McKinney.

The New York Jets could also be in the market for protection for Sam Darnold, as they allowed the fourth-most sacks in the NFL with 52.

Reinforcing the positions in front of Darnold and Le'Veon Bell may allow the Jets to improve on their 7-9 record.

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Jacksonville may be an ideal landing spot for McKinney, as the AFC South side looks to find the next Jalen Ramsey to patrol its secondary.

According to AL.com's Matt Zenitz, McKinney received a first-round grade from the NFL draft advisory committee and could be the first player at his position off the board.

The Jaguars have a history of taking Alabama safeties since they selected Ronnie Harrison in the third round of the 2018 draft. Harrison totaled nine passes defended and a pair of interceptions last season.

Adding another young safety would secure that part of the field and allow the franchise to focus on bolstering other positions later.

In his junior season, McKinney racked up 95 tackles, four forced fumbles, three sacks and three interceptions. His most productive game came against the LSU Tigers, when he recorded 13 tackles and a pair of sacks.

McKinney could be a part of a run on defensive backs in the mid-to-late first round that could feature Florida's CJ Henderson and LSU's Kristian Fulton among others.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference and ESPN.com.