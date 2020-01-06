Robert Kraft: 'My Hope and Prayer Is' Tom Brady Returns to Patriots or Retires

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Speculation regarding New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's future with the team has run rampant after the team's season concluded on Saturday with a 20-13 AFC wild-card game loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Patriots owner Robert Kraft about the six-time Super Bowl champion's future four hours before the playoff defeat, and he had the following to say:

"Before the season started, it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right.

"I love the young man like he's part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who's done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do, and what's in his own best personal interest."

Brady, 42, will be a free agent when the new league year begins in 2020. He is not eligible for the franchise tag.

For his part, Brady doesn't appear to be looking forward to retirement. He told reporters after the Titans game that it seemed "pretty unlikely" he was done with playing.

As for his tenure with the Pats, Brady said the following:

"Who knows what the future holds? We'll leave it at that. I love the Patriots. They have the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. Kraft all these years and coach Belichick, there's nobody who has had a better career than me, just being with them. I'm very blessed. I don't know what the future looks like, so I'm not going to predict it."

Brady's numbers dipped in his 20th NFL season, with his adjusted yards per pass attempt serving as his lowest mark since 2006. His 60.5 percent completion rate was his worst in six years.

However, Brady also worked with a promising but mostly inexperienced pass-catching crew that suffered numerous injuries during the season. The passing game never really found a rhythm in the midst of an AFC East-winning campaign, which was led by the defense and special teams.

The Pats' backup quarterback is rookie Jarrett Stidham, who showed promise in the preseason by completing 61-of-90 passes for four touchdowns and one interception in addition to 88 rushing yards.

Limited regular-season action didn't go as well, with the fifth-round pick going 2-of-4 with a pick-six against the New York Jets in mop-up duty of a 30-14 Week 3 win.

The Pats will select 23rd in the first round of this year's draft.