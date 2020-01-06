NFL Rumors: Recent Chatter Surrounding 2020 Head Coaching Vacancies

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys waited for a week after their regular season ended to part ways with Jason Garrett.

The move opened up another place on the NFL coaching carousel, with four top posts now vacant.

Washington's hire of Ron Rivera is the only one that has been made since the offseason began for teams that did not qualify for the postseason.

Once the final decisions are made on the 2020 head coaches, three NFC East franchises will have new men in charge.

The New York Giants are also on the hunt for a new coach, and they are reportedly gearing up for a series of interviews in the coming days.

Recent NFL Head Coach Chatter

Dallas Prefers Experienced Head Coach

According to ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen, the Cowboys "are intensely focused on head coach candidates who have extensive NFL experience."

That line of thinking would explain the recent interviews with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

It would also rule out a dip into the college football coaching ranks for someone like Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley or Baylor's Matt Rhule.

McCarthy interviewed with the Cowboys Sunday morning, and he "impressed," according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. He owns a 125-77 career record from his time with the Packers. He earned eight double-digit campaigns and a Super Bowl title with the NFC North side.

His offensive background could be a great boost to a Cowboys offense that claimed the most total yards in the NFL during the regular season.

From McCarthy's perspective, the Dallas job could be the most intriguing of those available because of the pieces already in place.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott could reap success in McCarthy's offense and help the Cowboys contend for the NFC East crown.

Lewis is a defensive-minded coach that went 131-122-3 during his tenure with the Bengals. He spent the 2019 season as an adviser to Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards.

He fits the criteria the Cowboys laid out for their search, but he does not possess the same postseason success as McCarthy.

If Dallas wants to bring in a head coach with a strong resume that includes playoff victories, McCarthy would have an edge over Lewis.

Giants Set To Interview Patriots Duo and Rhule

New England's unexpected early elimination from the postseason could assist the New York Giants in vetting potential coaching candidates.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants will meet with either Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels or special teams coach Joe Judge Monday. The other will speak with the team Wednesday.

In between those interviews will be a meeting with Rhule, who flipped the Baylor program from 1-11 to 11-3 in three seasons and has previous NFL experience as the Giants offensive line coach in 2012.

McDaniels has been a constant figure on the rumor mill despite the reversal on his decision to coach the Indianapolis Colts two years ago. He owns an 11-17 record as a head coach from two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Judge is a newer face on the interview circuit, but he has been lauded for his success with New England's special teams.

Rhule guided Temple to a pair of 10-win seasons before resurrecting Baylor. He led the Bears to the Big 12 Championship Game and a Sugar Bowl appearance this season.

Roots in the northeast and his previous time with the Giants make him an intriguing candidate, but the NFC East side is not the only side in the market for Rhule.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rhule is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers Monday.

Rhule previously declined a chance to sit down with the Cleveland Browns about their vacancy, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

