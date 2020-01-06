Super Bowl 2020: Latest Vegas Odds for Each Favorite Entering Divisional Round

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The NFL Wild Card Weekend upsets did not affect the top of the Super Bowl odds chart much.

The Baltimore Ravens are still the favorite to capture the title in Miami on February 2 because of their rampant run through the regular season.

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs may be one of the few sides that can keep pace with the Ravens, and the odds reflect that, as they sit second alongside the San Francisco 49ers.

One of the notable changes is the Green Bay Packers' line, which dropped a decent amount once the New Orleans Saints were knocked out by the Minnesota Vikings.

The divisional round's four road teams all still have long odds due to their specific matchups and the success enjoyed by No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds via Caesars.

Baltimore (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City (+300)

San Francisco (+300)

Green Bay (+800)

Seattle (+1,500)

Minnesota (+1,800)

Tennessee (+3,500)

Houston (+4,000)

Super Bowl Favorites

Baltimore (+200)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Baltimore has not lost since September 29.

During its 12-game winning streak, the AFC North champion reeled off victories over three squads still alive in the postseason.

In four of the six home clashes during that run, John Harbaugh's team has won by double digits, with the notable triumphs coming over the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

One of the few concerns surrounding the AFC's No. 1 seed has been the health of running back Mark Ingram, who suffered an injury in Week 16.

Harbaugh provided positive news regarding the 30-year-old during a press conference Friday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

"He's on track to play, and he should be practicing next week full speed," he said.

Ingram and Lamar Jackson accounted for 2,224 of the team's 3,296 rushing yards and 17 of its 21 ground scores.

The Ravens face a Tennessee Titans team that has conceded over 300 total yards in each contest since Week 7.

Three games during that stretch came against teams still involved in the postseason. Tennessee conceded an average of 401.6 total yards in a win over Kansas City and in a split series with Houston.

If Jackson and Ingram take advantage Tennessee's defense through their versatility in the rushing attack, they could outpace the Titans.

That is less of a concern for the Ravens than it was for New England in the Wild Card Round, as they earned 857 more total yards than the AFC East winner in the regular season.

The team to worry about from Baltimore's perspective is Kansas City, which was one of two sides to beat it in September.

Kansas City owns a balanced offense that contains plenty of aerial weapons for Patrick Mahomes to work with and a two-headed ground attack in Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy.

But Baltimore may be able to take away the rushing threat, after limiting four teams to under 100 rushing yards at M&T Bank Stadium.

Look for linebacker Matt Judon to be the defensive difference-maker in that possible showdown and every game moving forward, as he owns 33 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

If Judon and Co. are effective in silencing Derrick Henry and then either Mahomes or Deshaun Watson the next week, Baltimore could be off to Miami.

San Francisco (+300)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco avoided a third meeting with the Seattle Seahawks, at least for one more week, due to the Minnesota Vikings' upset of the Saints.

The 49ers' front seven could be the key to them earning a spot in the Super Bowl.

In two of the last three contests, they held opposing rushing attacks under 100 total yards and have proved they can throw off the rhythm of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

In the Week 10 home loss to Seattle, the 49ers earned five sacks, an interception and forced a fumble that was recovered by the offense.

To close out the regular season, Kyle Shanahan's team shut out Seattle in the first half and earned nine quarterback hits.

The NFC West winner was even more dominant in the 37-8 win over the Packers in which it held Rodgers to 104 passing yards and sacked him on five occasions.

If the 49ers replicate any of those performances Saturday, they could control the ball against Kirk Cousins and Co.

Additionally, San Francisco could succeed in the turnover battle, with the Vikings having five giveaways in their previous three contests.

While Cousins deserves credit for his play at the Superdome, he has been sacked seven times in the last two outings, and that could affect Minnesota's offense at Levi's Stadium.

Four members of the San Francisco defensive line own 6.5 or more sacks, and three have over 10 quarterback hits.

If Nick Bosa and others can get to Cousins early, it will help put the ball back in Jimmy Garoppolo's hands.

The same could be said about a potential NFC Championship Game matchup with either Green Bay or Seattle.

Since San Francisco achieved regular-season success against both sides, it appears to have the inside track to Miami for a potential showdown with Baltimore.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

