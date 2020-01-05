NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Divisional Schedule, Odds for Road to Super Bowl 54

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

In both the AFC and NFC, the sixth-seeded teams pulled off road upsets and have advanced to the divisional round.

On Saturday evening, the Tennessee Titans earned a 21-13 victory against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime.

Tougher matchups await the Titans and Vikings, but they'll both happily continue on their postseason path along with their fellow wild-card winners, the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

While all eight remaining teams are looking for two more victories to reach Super Bowl 54, the top-seeded squads will begin their playoff journeys in the divisional round.

Divisional-Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 11

NFC: No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers (4:35 p.m. ET, NBC)

AFC: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

AFC: No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFC: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (6:40 p.m. ET, Fox)

Updated Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore Ravens: +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City Chiefs: +300

San Francisco 49ers: +300

Green Bay Packers: +800

Seattle Seahawks: +1500

Minnesota Vikings: +1800

Tennessee Titans: +3500

Houston Texans: +4000

Divisional Round Preview

The Vikings scored on the opening drive of overtime to stun the Saints, who clamored for an offensive pass interference on Kyle Rudolph to no avail.

The Vikings' reward is a trip to face San Francisco, which finished 13-3 to earn home-field advantage in the NFC.

In all likelihood, the matchups on the offensive and defensive lines will determine the game. Both the Vikings and 49ers have a quality offense and excellent defense, so whichever blocking unit performs better will secure a vital edge for its team.

The Titans, meanwhile, need a strong effort up front because they prefer to rely on Derrick Henry. While the powerful running back collected 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries against the Patriots, Ryan Tannehill attempted just 15 passes.

But will Baltimore continue a season-long trend of building an early lead and forcing its opponent to throw?

The Ravens haven't allowed more than 20 points in 11 straight games. Plus, quarterback Lamar Jackson is the clear MVP front-runner after amassing 3,127 yards passing and 1,206 rushing. He totaled 43 scores while tossing only six interceptions.

Either the Texans or Chiefs will await the Titans or Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Houston eliminated the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in overtime, recovering from a 16-0 deficit to steal a win. And in the regular-season matchup with Kansas City, the Texans put together a 14-point comeback to stun the Chiefs and their home crowd.

Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes are the stars of the show, but a much-improved Kansas City defense is notable.

En route to a 6-4 start, the Chiefs allowed 23.9 points per game. However, they surrendered just 11.5 per game during a six-game winning streak to close the regular season.

Green Bay, meanwhile, enters the playoffs with five consecutive wins. Although it hasn't always been pretty—the Packers ranked 17th in yards per play and 19th in yards allowed per snap—Aaron Rodgers guided his team to a 7-1 home record.

The Seahawks managed a 7-1 mark on the road, though. And following the 17-9 victory at the Philadelphia Eagles, they improved to 11-2 in one-score games this season.

Seattle will present a feisty challenge for Green Bay, which is seeking its first NFC Championship Game appearance since a gut-wrenching loss to the Seahawks five years ago.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.