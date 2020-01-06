2019-20 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions and Odds Entering Divisional Round

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

With the Baltimore Ravens having a first-round bye and the Seattle Seahawks defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in a war of attrition, the two MVP favorites remain active in these playoffs.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will take on the upstart Tennessee Titans next Saturday night, while Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are set to face the Green Bay Packers.

While Wilson took an early lead in the MVP race, Baltimore's season-ending 12-game winning streak that included five wins over 2020 playoff teams has Jackson with quite a healthy lead at this point.

The NFL Honors awards show is set for February 1, the day before the Super Bowl, so we still have several more weeks of speculation for now, but the MVP hierarchy seems well-established.

MVP Predictions and Odds

Odds from FanDuel as of December 29.

1. Lamar Jackson (-20,000; Bet $20,000 to win $100)

As you can see from those hefty odds, it would be a shock if anybody but Lamar Jackson went home with the league's Most Valuable Player award.

After an exciting rookie year where he took over from Joe Flacco and led the Ravens back to the playoffs for the first time in four years, Jackson leveled up in a major way this year.

The sophomore quarterback announced himself in a Week 1 rout against the Dolphins, throwing for five touchdowns and recording a perfect 158.3 passer rating. We knew he was a dynamic runner, which continued to be the case this year—Jackson finished sixth in the entire league in rushing yards and smashed Michael Vick's quarterback single-season rushing record—but it was his passing that proved surprisingly effective.

Jackson led the league in passing touchdowns (36) and QBR (81.9) and finished third in passer rating (113.3) while playing effectively and efficiently against good defenses like the Patriots and 49ers. As mentioned above, he also led the Ravens on a 12-game winning streak, giving the team a league-leading final record of 14-2 and a first-round bye.

The Louisville product may not be the most purely talented quarterback in the NFL on the level of Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, but he's unquestionably been the best this year and the story of the 2019 season.

2. Russell Wilson (+4000; Bet $100 to win $4000)

All the buzz about Jackson has slightly dulled the response to Russell Wilson's great season, though it shouldn't. Throughout his career, Wilson has consistently defied expectations, and this year was his best one yet.

Due to Doug Baldwin's retirement, Earl Thomas' departure and just a general lack of depth throughout the roster, the Seahawks were a popular pick to fall out of the playoffs before this season. However, they not only made it but came just inches away from earning a first-round bye, and in large part thanks to Wilson's play.

Despite a no-name collection of skill position players that included Jacob Hollister, David Moore, and Will Dissly, Wilson put together a top-notch season, throwing a career-low five interceptions while leading an NFL-high five game-winning drives and four fourth-quarter comebacks.

And all this offensive brilliance came while Seattle's defense ranked 26th in yards allowed per game and gave up 28 points to the Cleveland Browns and 24 points to the Kyle Allen-led Carolina Panthers. Wilson's contributions could have very well come in a 7-9 season, but he transcended the weaknesses around him and led the Seahawks to their eighth playoff berth in 10 seasons.

At some point, Wilson should receive a well-deserved MVP award, but this year he'll just get the praise.