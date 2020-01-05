NFL Wild Card Weekend 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions for Sunday

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Just two places remain in the next round of the NFL postseason bracket, with the two remaining wild-card clashes to be played on Sunday.

After two absorbing matches from the AFC contenders on Saturday, it's the turn of some of the standout teams in the NFC.

The day's action gets going when the New Orleans Saints welcome the Minnesota Vikings to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Following that will be arguably the hardest match of all the wild-card games to call, when the Seattle Seahawks travel to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday, January 5

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Go

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC, NBC Sports app

Minnesota at New Orleans

Heading to New Orleans is an unenviable task for the Vikings, as the Saints have arguably been the best team in the NFL over the final three weeks of the season.

The Saints' success has been based on their red-hot offense, led by the evergreen Drew Brees. In their previous four matches, they have totted up a massive 162 points. Not only do they have a star quarterback, but New Orleans also arguably have the NFL's best receiver in Michael Thomas. As the NFL Twitter account highlighted, the Saints star has enjoyed record-breaking campaign:

Shutting down Brees, Thomas and a rejuvenated Alvin Kamara will be arduous for the Vikings, who are a well balanced outfit that lack the same sort of star power as their opponents. Per Chad Graff of The Athletic, there's been mixed news on the fitness front for Minnesota too:

Having Dalvin Cook back will be a huge boost to the Vikings offense, as he gives the team a threat on the ground and quarterback Kirk Cousins a play-action dimension. However, they won't be able to contain a Saints team that appears to be peaking at the perfect time.

Prediction: Saints win.

Seattle at Philadelphia

The Eagles are another team that have found momentum at the perfect time, with star quarterback Carson Wentz inspiring them to the NFC East title. Now he'll be tasked with pushing them through the playoffs.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP praised the influence that the 27-year-old had on the team at a crucial point in the season:

It will be the first time Wentz has played in the postseason in his career, though. After starring in the 2017 season, he missed the playoffs with a knee injury, and the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl.

On the opposite touchline on Sunday will be a man with plenty of playoff experience in Russell Wilson, who led the Seahawks to the 2013 season championship. With 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions on the season, he's a huge threat.

With Marshawn Lynch back on the roster, they had a different edge in their Week 17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers too:

Lincoln Financial Field is a difficult place to play, and for most teams in the NFL, that kind of atmosphere would be daunting in a playoff game.

However, the Seahawks are experienced, have clutch players and have been more consistent over the course of the campaign. They will sneak through in what has the potential to be the fixture of Wild Card Weekend.

Prediction: Seahawks win.