Bill Polian Voted Russell Wilson over Lamar Jackson for NFL 1st-Team All-Pro

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bill Polian was among the most notable critics of Lamar Jackson before the 2018 NFL draft, and it seems the Baltimore Ravens quarterback still hasn't done enough to impress the Hall of Fame general manager.

Jackson received 47 of 50 possible votes for the Associated Press All-Pro team, but Polian was one of three people to vote for Russell Wilson as the top quarterback instead, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller of SiriusXM were the other two who voted for Wilson.

Jackson is the heavy favorite to win the league's MVP award this season after throwing a league-high 36 touchdown passes with just six interceptions while also setting an NFL record for a quarterback with 1,206 rushing yards.

Wilson has also put together a fine season with 4,110 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions, but few would argue he's had a better season than Jackson.

Polian's vote is especially interesting considering his comments about the quarterback before entering the NFL.

The former Indianapolis Colts general manager initially said Jackson should move to receiver, noting that the Louisville product was too short to play quarterback and the "accuracy isn't there." He later admitted his mistake this year after Jackson's hot start to the 2019 campaign.

"I was wrong, because I used the old, traditional quarterback standard with him, which is clearly why John Harbaugh and Ozzie Newsome were more prescient than I was," Polian said in November, per Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

Despite the reversal, apparently Polian still didn't see enough to consider Jackson the top quarterback in the NFL in 2019.