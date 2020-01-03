NFL Rumors: Latest on Cowboys' Jason Garrett, Browns' Urban Meyer Interest

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

While 12 fortunate teams are barrelling toward the NFL postseason, the other 20 are already waist-deep in the 2020 offseason. Several of those teams are in the process of searching for a new head coach, and the Dallas Cowboys may be among them.

Speculation about Jason Garrett's future has existed for much of 2019, with NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reporting during the season that he would need an appearance in the NFC title game to save his job.

Though no official announcement has been made by the Cowboys yet, ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Thursday that the decision has been made to part ways with the head coach:

It's worth noting Garrett's contract expires on January 14, and Dallas may simply not renew it rather than announcing a firing.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the 53-year-old has largely gone about work as he would at the end of any other season:

"According to multiple sources familiar with a handful of Garrett's exit interviews, he conducted himself in the same manner as past seasons—thanking players for their contributions in 2019 and then talking about their offseason outlook. Several sources added that in some cases where players had expiring contracts, Garrett went as far as expressing that the Cowboys would have interest in the players returning in 2020."

This could suggest Garrett hasn't been told his future, or it could mean he has and is simply conducting himself like a professional in his final days on the job.

If he is out, the Cowboys will be looking for a new head coach for the first time since Garrett took over on an interim basis in 2010.

Browns Seeking NFL Experience

While Garrett's future has been unclear over the past few days, the Cleveland Browns' job has been open since the final day of the regular season.

Cleveland fired one-year head coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday evening, hours after the Browns handed the Cincinnati Bengals their second win of the season. General manager John Dorsey was let go later in the week.

One coach whose name has popped up in relation to the Dallas and Cleveland jobs is former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith previously said on First Take that the three-time national champion is "interested" in the Dallas job. Now, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman has reported the Browns are interested in Meyer:

However, it could be that Feldman is throwing Meyers' name out there to generate interest elsewhere—perhaps in Dallas. As Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk pointed out, both men currently work for Fox.

Cleveland's reported interest in Meyer would also contradict what owner Jimmy Haslam recently said about the team's coaching search.

"Right now, we’re just focusing on people with NFL coaching experience," he said, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

That NFL interest includes New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, which could explain the sudden parting of ways with Dorsey.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, McDaniels would not take the Cleveland job with Dorsey on board, as he'd want his own personnel man in place.

Per Cabot, one source stated "it would be hard for him to say no" now Dorsey is out of the building.