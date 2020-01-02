Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett Asked to Call Plays After Not Getting New Contract

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Upon failing to receive a contract extension from the team after the 2018 campaign, Jason Garrett requested and failed to receive play-calling duties with the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN's Ed Werder reported on NFL Live Thursday.

Werder reported earlier Thursday that Garrett, whose deal with the Cowboys expired after the 2019 season ended, might return in some form in 2020:

Werder said Garrett might feel justified in asking for more time by saying Jones failed to deliver on either of his two requests heading into 2019:

"When they talked last offseason about an extension that Garrett wanted, I was told he wanted the security of the contract or if denied and forced to coach his final season, then Garrett wanted to control his own fate by calling plays. He was denied both requests, and Jones promoted Kellen Moore, with one season of coaching experience, to offensive coordinator and empowered him to call plays for the first time in his career."

Following the Cowboys' season-ending 47-16 win over the Washington Redskins, which wasn't enough to get them into the playoffs, Jones appeared to reference Moore's promotion as part of a larger point:

Effectively pinning the blame on Moore for an underwhelming year would be pretty harsh.

The Cowboys ranked second in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and led the NFL in yards, averaging 431.5 per game. Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup all had career years, while Ezekiel Elliott earned his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

In retrospect, Garrett's postgame comments after Dallas' 17-9 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles could shed light on the dynamic between head coach and offensive coordinator. Cooper wasn't on the field for the pivotal 4th-and-8 with 1:21 remaining, and Garrett passed the buck to Moore for the play call:

Whatever faults Moore might have as an offensive coordinator, Dallas wasn't exactly going above and beyond prior to his promotion. The team fired Scott Linehan last January because he failed to make the most of the talent at his disposal.

Moore didn't drastically change how things operated either. ESPN's Todd Archer wrote in September he "has taken the 'nuts and bolts' of the Garrett offense and added wrinkles."

Cowboys fans will have a hard time buying into the idea of Garrett assuming any role with the team next season. Making Moore the fall guy might make things worse based on how well the Cowboys offense performed under his watch.