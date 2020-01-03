Vikings vs. Saints: Odds, Stat Predictions for 2020 NFC Wild Card Game

James Kenney/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has a chance to extend his record-setting regular season into the Wild Card Round.

The 26-year-old's production in four postseason contests suggests he could produce massive numbers versus the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at the Superdome.

While Thomas is expected to thrive, there are questions surrounding Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who owns a 0-2 postseason record.

The 31-year-old has put up decent statistics in his three career meetings with the Saints, but he has only beaten them once and does not own a win in New Orleans.

The Saints' significant home-field advantage is reflected in the current odds. They have won their last four playoff openers, three of which occurred on home soil.

Odds



Via Caesars



Spread: New Orleans (-7.5)

Over/Under: 49.5

Money Line: New Orleans (-420; bet $420 to win $100); Minnesota (+340; bet $100 to win $340)

Stat Predictions

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans

Prediction: 11 catches, 124 yards, TD

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Since Week 7, Thomas has eight 100-yard performances in 10 games. In those triple-digit outings, he has at least eight receptions.

The Ohio State product has been remarkably consistent on home soil, as his lowest receiving-yard total inside the Superdome is 95 from the Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

In eight home matchups, he has at least nine targets and receptions, and he has found the end zone in his last three Superdome appearances.

In two playoff openers, Thomas has 302 receiving yards and a touchdown on 20 receptions.

His lone road postseason contest came in the divisional round two years ago, when he put up 85 yards and a pair of scores on seven catches against the Vikings.

Thomas could achieve more success versus Minnesota, which sits in the middle of the NFL passing defense leaderboard.

The NFC's No. 6 seed ranks 15th in passing yards conceded with 3,737 and 13th in aerial touchdowns allowed with 23.

Three of Minnesota's four-worst performances against the pass have come on the road, and if you expand that statistic, five of its eight worst outings were on its travels.

If Thomas continues his trend of 100-yard outings, he should find holes in the Minnesota defense, and at minimum, he will help push the total over 49.5 points.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota

Prediction: 22-for-37, 245 yards, TD

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Cousins has tried his hardest to dispel the criticisms of his play against teams with a winning record.

The Minnesota quarterback led his team to victories over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 and Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. He also performed well in defeats to the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, which should provide hope he can turn in a decent afternoon in New Orleans.

Cousins racked up 716 passing yards, seven touchdowns and an interception in the three road contests with Dallas, Kansas City and Seattle. Those figures need to translate into Sunday for the the NFC North side to stick with the heavy favorite.

In his last playoff start in 2015, he went 29-for-46 with 329 yards and a touchdown pass in the Washington Redskins' loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins also owns a trio of 300-yard performances in his three career meetings with the Saints, including a 322-yard, three-score outing in Week 11 of 2017 at the Superdome. But a massive outing may not be possible Sunday since New Orleans allowed a single 300-yard passing game at home in the regular season.

Cousins could still find some success, but if he fails to record a high total, the Vikings may not be able to keep pace with the New Orleans offense.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

