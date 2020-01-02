Browns Rumors: Ex-Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Struggled with Load Management

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There might be a reason the Cleveland Browns opened the 2019 season with a lopsided 43-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Thursday on SportsCenter that some Browns players thought former head coach Freddie Kitchens "pushed them too much in training camp, and that spilled over into Week 1."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

