Browns Rumors: Ex-Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Struggled with Load Management

There might be a reason the Cleveland Browns opened the 2019 season with a lopsided 43-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Thursday on SportsCenter that some Browns players thought former head coach Freddie Kitchens "pushed them too much in training camp, and that spilled over into Week 1."

