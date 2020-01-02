NFL Playoffs 2020: Viewing Information and Wild-Card Bracket Picks

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The path to Super Bowl LIV has been made clear for the 12 NFL teams that made it into the postseason. Only eight will remain in the hunt after Wild Card Weekend.

On Saturday, the AFC representatives will be in action, as the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans visit the New England Patriots. The next day will be the turn of the NFC, with the New Orleans Saints at home to the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles welcoming the Seattle Seahawks.

The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers all have first-round byes so will be keenly watching to see the team they will face in the divisional round.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Buffalo at No. 4 Houston*, 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

No. 6 Tennessee* at No. 3 New England, 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 New Orleans*, 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox

No. 5 Seattle* at No. 4 Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

*Picks

Tennessee at New England

Typically, the prospect of facing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the postseason is daunting. However, the Titans will feel capable of pulling off a surprise.

After a win over Houston in Week 17, Tennessee will carry momentum into this game. On offense, they have the tools to cause what's looked a scary Patriots defense problems, too, with Ryan Tannehill having enjoyed an excellent season at quarterback.

In Derrick Henry, the Titans also have the most productive runner in the league:

As for the Patriots, they slipped into Wild Card Weekend following a shock home loss to the Miami Dolphins last week.

In the 27-24 reverse, New England were a long way below their best, with the rock-solid defensive play they showcased earlier in the season nowhere to be seen. They will need to shore up that area of their game if they're going to halt Henry and Tannehill.

It's been a long time since the Patriots have been involved at this stage of the playoffs:

It's always a risk to bet against Tom Brady and New England in the new year, but they've lost four of their past eight games and are coming up against a Titans team that will relish this occasion.

Prediction: Patriots 18-21 Titans

Minnesota at New Orleans

While the Saints will be disappointed not to have locked up a first-round bye, they come into the game with the Vikings in imperious form.

With Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara on offense, the scoring potential is huge for New Orleans. Kamara has started to find his groove in recent weeks:

If those three click into gear, it's difficult to see the Vikings stopping the Saints at the Superdome. However, they have the players to make this an awkward evening in New Orleans.

In a boost for the Vikings, Dalvin Cook appears poised to return to the lineup after a recent shoulder injury, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN:

Although the Vikings have enjoyed a strong season, when they have come up against elite opponents in the league, they have struggled to elevate their game.

As such, while it's easy to see them making this a tight game in New Orleans, the Saints have the extra star quality needed to get over the line.

Prediction: Saints 24-20 Vikings