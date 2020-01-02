2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Prospects Who Would Best Help Each Team

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have a handful of roster holes to fill and a bevy of top-tier NFL draft prospects to choose from.

Once LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young go off the board at No. 1 and No. 2, as many experts believe will happen, the 2020 NFL draft could go in a variety of directions.

The Lions struggled with consistency on both ends of the ball and whichever aspect of the squad they choose to improve will impact the decisions made in the rest of the Top 10.

The Giants might continue to build around their young offensive core under a new head coach after Pat Shurmur was let go.

His replacement could add another weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones or opt to improve a defense that needs upgrades to improve on a 4-12 record.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

4. New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

12. Oakland Raiders: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

13. Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

15. Denver Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

16. Atlanta Falcons: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

17. Dallas Cowboys: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Tennessee Titans: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

23. Buffalo Bills: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

24. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

26. Seattle Seahawks: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

27. New England Patriots: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

28. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

29. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

32. Baltimore Ravens: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Prospects Who Would Best Help Teams

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (No. 3 to Detroit)

Butch Dill/Associated Press

All three of the quarterbacks used by the Lions suffered over 10 sacks.

In the final eight games with Matthew Stafford out injured, Jeff Driskel and David Blough were on the end of 25 of the team's 43 takedowns.

Additionally, the Lions had trouble establishing a rushing attack for most of the campaign, partly due to injury issues at the top of the depth chart.

Matt Patricia's team ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with seven, and it only earned 4.1 yards per carry.

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who skipped the Sugar Bowl to prepare for the draft process, could be the answer to Detroit's protection issues.

The 20-year-old was a part of a Bulldogs offensive line that kept Jake Fromm upright in the pocket, as it allowed 12 sacks in 13 contests.

ESPN.com's Todd McShay described Thomas as "athletic and powerful, and he shows natural ability in the trenches."

Selecting a young lineman to partner with 2018 first-round pick Frank Ragnow could help the Lions absorb a potential loss of Graham Glasgow, who is an unrestricted free agent.

The Lions could opt to improve a secondary that allowed five 300-yard games with Ohio State's Jeff Okudah.

However, protecting an older Stafford and opening more holes for a healthy Kerryon Johnson could be more important and it may lead the NFC North side to go after an interior player.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State (No. 4 to New York Giants)

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Whoever takes over as Giants head coach will inherit a talented young offense, led by Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Darius Slayton and tight end Evan Engram.

With a handful of offensive weapons already on the roster, it would make sense for the NFC East side to shy away from Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and go after Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah.

Okudah, who led the Buckeyes with three interceptions, declared for the draft Wednesday through his personal Twitter account.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had high praise for the cornerback:

Only one Giants defensive back recorded multiple picks in 2019, and that was Janoris Jenkins, who was cut after Week 14. He was also the lone Giants player with over 10 passes defended.

Selecting the top corner in the 2020 draft class could lock down the position for the long-term future, as the team chose Deandre Baker with the 30th overall pick in 2019.

Baker totaled eight passes defended and one interception over 16 games, and if he is paired with Okudah, the Giants may have one of the most talented young pairs at the position.

A strong case could be made to take Jeudy to add another weapon for Jones to work with, but wide receiver is not the most pressing need thanks to Slayton's emergence in the second half of 2019.

Since they are scheduled to pick at No. 36, the Giants could take advantage of the deep wide receiver class by choosing someone like Alabama's DeVonta Smith or TCU's Jalen Reagor at that spot, or they can trade into the back end of the first round, like they did for Baker a year ago.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference

