N'Keal Harry, Rashan Gary and NFL Rookie Busts Who Should Shine in Year 2

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The transition between the collegiate ranks and the pro level isn't a seamless move, even for coveted first-round prospects. Although we've seen Nick Bosa and Josh Allen flash as Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, others will need another season to show their potential.

Most rookies don't land in spots where they're expected to play more than three-quarters of the snaps right away. In fact, veterans listed atop the depth chart may delay a rookie's early development.

Unfortunately, injuries will always factor into the game. Sometimes, it's the first obstacle or the reason for an early setback in a youngster's career.

It's premature to label any rookie a bust after one season, but we can't deny a handful of first-round talents must crank up their production as sophomores. If they don't, skeptics will begin to question the pick and the player's draft placement.

Looking at the top 32 draft selections from last April, we'll highlight six players who had a rough rookie term. These high-upside talents are primed to bounce back next season because of a strong finish to the 2019 campaign, a small showing of improvement throughout year or more opportunities in 2020.