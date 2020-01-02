N'Keal Harry, Rashan Gary and NFL Rookie Busts Who Should Shine in Year 2

N'Keal Harry, Rashan Gary and NFL Rookie Busts Who Should Shine in Year 2January 2, 2020
The transition between the collegiate ranks and the pro level isn't a seamless move, even for coveted first-round prospects. Although we've seen Nick Bosa and Josh Allen flash as Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, others will need another season to show their potential.
Most rookies don't land in spots where they're expected to play more than three-quarters of the snaps right away. In fact, veterans listed atop the depth chart may delay a rookie's early development.
Unfortunately, injuries will always factor into the game. Sometimes, it's the first obstacle or the reason for an early setback in a youngster's career.
It's premature to label any rookie a bust after one season, but we can't deny a handful of first-round talents must crank up their production as sophomores. If they don't, skeptics will begin to question the pick and the player's draft placement.
Looking at the top 32 draft selections from last April, we'll highlight six players who had a rough rookie term. These high-upside talents are primed to bounce back next season because of a strong finish to the 2019 campaign, a small showing of improvement throughout year or more opportunities in 2020.
WR N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots selected N'Keal Harry with the final pick in the first round. He battled ankle, hamstring and toe ailments during the offseason and ultimately landed on injured reserve with a groin issue.
In Week 11, Harry made his season debut against the Philadelphia Eagles and logged three catches for 18 yards. He's yet to record 30 receiving yards in a game.
Harry must establish continuity with quarterback Tom Brady to translate his potential into production. While it's rare to see a rookie flourish in the Patriots' aerial attack, the wideout's injuries certainly set him back in a complex system.
According to NESN's Zack Cox, the Patriots started to scheme plays for Harry on jet sweeps and motions, getting him the ball in space, which worked to an extent.
"These little wrinkles have helped enliven a Patriots offense that had been craving contributions from anyone not named Julian Edelman or James White," Cox wrote. "Those two will remain vital to New England's offensive success, but if Harry keeps this up, he'll be a valuable weapon in the postseason."
Harry could turn his rookie campaign around in January during the Patriots' playoff run, and he's someone to watch in 2020 whether Brady returns or not. The Arizona State product has shown the ability to add a unique dimension to the offense at his position, logging five rushes for 59 yards, and four attempts went for first downs.
TE T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
Because most tight ends have dual responsibilities as pass-catchers and inline blockers, players at the position may experience slow development.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle didn't perform at an All-Pro level straight out of Iowa. He entered the league as a fifth-round pick with much less pressure than T.J. Hockenson, who was the No. 8 overall selection in this year's draft.
Nonetheless, Kittle's emergence shows even a top talent at tight end could have a humble beginning.
Hockenson came out strong in his NFL debut, recording six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. He set a record for most yardage in a tight end's first outing. At that point, the Iowa product seemed well on his way to an impressive rookie campaign.
After his standout Week 1 performance, Hockenson faded in the passing game. He didn't eclipse 56 receiving yards in a contest for the rest of the season. In fairness, quarterback Matthew Stafford sat out half the year with back and hip injuries.
Hockenson and Stafford shared the field for only eight games before the latter went on injured reserve. Still, as Chris Burke of The Athletic points out, Hockenson had some opportunities.
"Hockenson has shown the ability to create space off routes; he's probably had more near-misses than any Lions pass-catcher this season, both inside and outside of the red zone," Burke wrote.
In Week 6, early in the second quarter, Hockenson had a clear drop in the end zone, and the Detroit Lions had to settle for a field goal. Keep in mind, they lost that Packers game 23-22.
Assuming Stafford returns to the field healthy in the offseason, he can work on his rapport with Hockenson. With an established connection, the talented tight end can turn those missed opportunities into impact plays.
OT Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons offensive line struggled to open holes for the ground attack. According to Football Outsiders, the unit ranked 24th in run-blocking adjusted line yards (3.97).
In April, the Falcons traded up to select Kaleb McGary with the 31st pick in the first round. He and rookie offensive guard Chris Lindstrom opened the season as starters, but the latter broke his foot in the first game.
McGary may benefit from a rough start to his NFL career. He suited up for all 16 contests and allowed nine sacks, per the Washington Post.
Yet McGary had some bright moments, specifically as a run-blocker. Will McFadden of the Falcons' official website provided context to an impressive outing against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.
"…it was McGary who led the way for Atlanta on the offensive line, earning an 85.5 grade," McFadden wrote. "McGary was solid in pass protection and also a force in the run game. The Falcons gained 56 yards on runs off the right tackle or around the right end against the Panthers, highlighting the impact McGary had in helping the run game get going."
During the offseason and going into the 2020 term, McGary will need to work on stacking solid practices for consistency. If he's able to do that, quarterback Matt Ryan should have solid pass protection on his strong side. Furthermore, the Falcons running backs may be able to find daylight on ground, as Atlanta ranked 30th in rushing this year.
DE Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
In some NFL circles, Rashan Gary generated top-10 buzz because of his athleticism and measurements at 6'4", 277 pounds. In an offseason that seemed to focus on strengthening their defense, the Green Bay Packers selected the Michigan product with the No. 12 overall pick.
Coming into the league, Gary didn't have impressive sack numbers—only 9.5 through 34 collegiate games. However, in flashes, he exhibited a quick step out of his stance. The 22-year-old showed a blend of power and explosiveness at the point of attack.
In a rotational role, Gary has only displayed glimpses of those traits, and he's played just 24 percent of defensive snaps. Still, linebackers coach Mike Smith noticed recent improvement in the rookie's approach, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website.
"Gary is picking it up, and he's recognizing it and he's talking," Smith said. "He's starting to play faster, more aggressive. That's kind of who he's always been, an aggressive type of kid, but when you know what's going on, you play a lot faster."
For the season, Gary has logged 21 tackles, three for loss and two sacks. That's underwhelming for a defensive lineman selected slightly outside the top 10. Fortunately for Green Bay, the defense features two consistent pass-rushers in Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith, who dominate the defensive snaps on the edge. The latter can also line up on the interior.
As Gary learns the pro game, he'll take on a bigger workload. When the versatile defensive lineman plays alongside the Smiths, his athleticism coupled with experience could help him win one-on-one matchups in pass-rush sets.
DL L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks
L.J. Collier had a rocky start to his NFL career. During training camp, he suffered what head coach Pete Carroll called a "rare (ankle) sprain" and missed the entire preseason.
Regardless of a rookie's ceiling, he needs the exhibition reps to grasp the pro-level setting. Because of the injury, Collier didn't take the field until Week 2 in an abbreviated role. In 11 regular-season contests, the TCU product logged three tackles.
Carroll isn't concerned about Collier's development, citing his increasing comfort level, and he scoffed at the "bust" label, per Aaron Fentress of The Athletic.
"We didn't have any busts to speak of," Carroll said. "[Collier] just looked more comfortable. He's got enough playing time in now where I think he's feeling like he's comfortable enough to go for it, take a shot at his pass-rush opportunities and things like that as opposed to just hoping it gets by. I think he's over the hump."
As the No. 29 overall pick on a team that struggles to rush the passer, Collier will be criticized for nondescript performances, despite his offseason injury.
This season, the Seahawks had depth across the defensive line. However, in the upcoming offseason, Ezekiel Ansah, Al Woods (suspended), Quinton Jefferson, Branden Jackson, Jarran Reed and Jadeveon Clowney will all become unrestricted free agents.
Although Clowney and Reed could return on new deals, Collier has collegiate experience lining up on the inside or moving closer to the edge to provide a pass rush. With fewer veteran bodies ahead of him on the depth chart, he could see a significant sophomore leap in 2020.
DL Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers aimed to bolster their front seven with an athletic defensive lineman who could chase down quarterbacks and penetrate the offensive line. As such, general manager Tom Telesco selected Jerry Tillery with the No. 28 overall pick.
At Notre Dame, Tillery logged 24 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks through four seasons. In his final collegiate campaign, he hit his stride as a pass-rusher, logging the bulk of his sacks (eight).
In 15 NFL outings, which include three starts, Tillery didn't leave a strong impression. He played 36 percent of the defensive snaps, logging 17 tackles, with three for loss, and two sacks.
Head coach Anthony Lynn highlighted the big picture in discussing Tillery's production, with one detail that goes beyond the flashy statistics, per Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.
"I think Jerry has done some good things," Lynn said. "He's long, he's athletic, he hustles. I love his effort. He might not have the production with sacks and things like that, but pressures. He has applied some pressures, which I think are more important than sacks."
Tillery finished the season with nine quarterback pressures, which still leaves a lot to be desired for a first-round pick.
Lynn also offered constructive criticism.
"He has to learn to play with a little better leverage and just within our scheme," Lynn said. "I think his development is right on track. I'm definitely not disappointed."
Tillery had brief flashes as a pass-rusher this year, and he'll be able to build on some of those positives going into the 2020 season.